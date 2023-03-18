Family Feud contestant Timothy W. Bliefnick charged with murder joked about marriage on show

Former Family Feud contestant Timothy W. Bliefnick has been charged with the murder of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick. He has been facing two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion in connection with the murder of his wife, who was found shot to death in her home on February 23, this year. (Also read: Wheel of Fortune's contestant Khushi leaves crowd shocked with response: ‘What!’ Check out what she said.) Timothy W. Bliefnick made a job about his wife Rebecca Bliefnick.

Timothy and his family members appeared on the popular game show in 2020, where he joked about his marriage during one of the questions posed by host Steve Harvey. Steve asked him, “What is the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Timothy replied, “Honey I love you but said I do.” Then, audience erupted in laughter. He continued, and said, “Not my mistake I love my wife.” In the end, Steve said, “I'm gonna get in trouble for that aren't I.”

The video was surfaced online. Reacting to the episode, one person commented, “Aside from the fact that he is charged with her murder, can we talk about how corny it is that people still think hating their spouse, joking or not, is funny? Because it's pretty weird.” Another person wrote, “This is not supposed to be a question directly to him to answer from his point of view, answers are supposed to be based on many peoples answers, any answer is ok. Where he messed up and brought it out about his life and his marriage was when he said sorry honey. If he woulda just answered with all seriousness said I do, then that would have been a logical answer.” Other person commented, “He didn’t kill his wife, guys. Get all the facts. They’d been divorced for 2 years. She was his ex-wife."

According to Casey Schnack, Bliefnick's lawyer, her client will plead not guilty to the charges against him, as she told PEOPLE, the sister publication of EW. She also stated that there was no history of domestic violence in their relationship, and that her client was a "standard, all-American, Midwestern dad" who was active in the community.

Rebecca Bliefnick, a mother of three boys, worked as a registered nurse and was also a certified trauma nurse specialist and a sexual assault nurse examiner. Her obituary stated that she was nominated for a DAISY Award in 2020, which celebrates nurses who administer exceptional care. A GoFundMe campaign has been created to establish a scholarship fund in her name and to help with family expenses related to her death and the future care of her boys.

During Monday's press conference, the Quincy Police Department issued a statement to Rebecca's family, expressing their condolences and promising to use every available resource to bring them justice. "Nothing we do as a police department will ever bring Rebecca back to you and her three boys," they said.