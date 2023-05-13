Tu Tu Main Main to return, Supriya Pilgaonkar will play role of mother-in-law this time: Sachin Pilgaonkar

Late Reema Lagoo and actor Supriya Pilgaonkar played saas-bahu (mother-in-law and daughter-in-law) in the hit comedy show Tu Tu Main Main. The TV series, the first episode of which premiered in July 1994, is returning on screen. In a new interview, actor-director Sachin Pilgaonkar confirmed that Tu Tu Main Main is returning with a new season and this time, Supriya Pilgaonkar will be seen as the mother-in-law. Also read: Tu Tu Main Main, the sitcom about love and hate between saas-bahu Supriya Pilgaonkar and late Reema Lagoo in the show Tu Tu Main Main.

Tu Tu Main Main was directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar. The story revolved around the arguments, love and hate between daughter-in-law (Supriya Pilgaonkar) and mother-in-law (Reema Lagoo) as Mahesh Thakur did a balancing act between his onscreen mother and wife. A sequel series with same themes and extended cast, also directed by Sachin, titled Kadvee Khattee Meethi, had aired in 2006.

In a recent interview, Sachin said he is already working on bringing Tu Tu Main Main back, and spoke about actor-wife Supriya Pilgaonkar's character in the upcoming show. “We’re planning on bringing the show back. We’re already working on it. Supriya won’t be the daughter-in-law anymore but the mother-in-law," Sachin told News18.

Further speaking about Tu Tu Main Main, Sachin said, “This generation must have been in school when the show used to be aired and have grown up watching it. They were very new in that space. Reema had an image of a miss goody two shoes mother and Supriya wasn’t very known among the Hindi audience. But in a couple of months, they became like monsters. The episodes would be released on a weekly basis, it wasn’t a daily soap.” Reema Lagoo died in May, 2017 in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest.

In a 2016 interview with Hindustan Times, Supriya had talked about being directed by her husband Sachin. She had said, “He brought me into acting. Earlier, he had directed me in Marathi feature films and later this show. If it hadn’t been for him, I wouldn’t be acting. I am totally a director’s actor. He gave me a lot of confidence and guidance. A true director always brings out the best in an actor. I will always be grateful to him for that.”

Reema Lagoo was seen as Devki Gopal Verma and Supriya Pilgaonkar as Radha Ravi Verma in Tu Tu Main Main. The show also featured Mahesh Thakur, Kuldeep Pawar, Bhavana Balsavar and Jayati Bhatia, among others.

