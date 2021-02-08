IND USA
TV actor Mohan Kapur is well.
tv

TV actor Mohan Kapur refutes death rumours: 'Thank you all for your concern'

Television actor Mohan Kapur has clarified rumours about his death. He took to social media to share a statement after a namesake of his died, leading to confusion among his fans.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:39 PM IST

Television actor Mohan Kapur took to social media to share an important message for his fans. He clarified news about his 'death' were rumours and that he was healthy and fine.

"Hello Everybody, this is to put it out here that I am safe & well. The recent news of a persons passing, with whom I share my name, is really very sad. I pray for his family & loved ones to cope with this terrible loss as I also pray for his soul to rest in peace. Thank you all for your concern for my well being. Stay safe n be well always," he wrote in his message. Mohan also shared a picture of himself with the message.


Mohan's fans were relieved after reading his message. "Wishing you many more healthy years ahead," wrote one. "Ohhh yaaa people were asking me too...take care more healthy happy years ahead," wrote another. "Thanks God sir , I was shocked , God bless you," wrote another.

A news portal had erroneously reported that Mohan had died in a car crash in Chandigarh, leading to all the confusion. Speaking about it, Mohan told IBT, "It's rather stupid and irresponsible for journalist to print something without checking just to be the first to break the news. This is how fake news and no news is spread that too about more serious issues. It's not right, and it's not fair."

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home

Mohan is a popular face on television, having appeared in shows such as Saanp Seedhi and Hostages. He was also seen in movies Jolly LLB and Mission Mangal. Soon, he will make his Hollywood debut with Marvel's Ms Marv.

