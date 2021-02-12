Urvashi Dholakia: Categorizing actors by mediums needs to stop
Recently, when a fan asked Urvashi Dholakia on social media to make a comeback on screen, she replied saying, “The pandemic has left no vacancies for me”. The actor, who never shies away from expressing her honest views about the industry or otherwise, feels the entertainment industry has been drastically affected in many ways due to the pandemic.
Sharing her thoughts, she says it’s not just monetarily but also that the kind of content being put out today, is not being experimented with, and there are no risks being taken to try out something new. The Kasauti Zindagi Ki actor explains, “Being a part of the industry for more than three decades now, I have worked on a variety of genres and shows from positives to negatives, comic and historical roles, and even shown my true self to the world through reality shows! So, while I have proved my versatility as an actor, with the current changing scenario, I feel that though actors are expected to be versatile, on the other hand we are being stagnated due to the kind of content being created. Today, if I pick a role, there should be an X factor which makes the character stand out from my body of work, and I find that lacking. There’s hardly any experiment with concepts, storylines or role!”
While there are many mediums to view content, the practice of categorising actors doesn’t helping the current work situation, points out the Chandrakanta actor. “There are many people who, even today, categorise actors on their body of work. They have a narrow mind and believe that if you have worked in one medium, you won’t be able to connect with audiences on other, which is so not true! Irrespective of the mediums, we are actors, performers and can adapt to any platform- be it TV, OTT or films. Categorising us needs to stop, as I feel that everybody deserves a chance to be a part of various mediums that are available today,” she concludes.
.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urvashi Dholakia: Categorizing actors by mediums needs to stop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant fight over prize money
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: Friday's episode will show the contestants fighting over reducing the prize money for the season winner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit Reddy shares video with wife Anita, shot right after son's birth
- Actor Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy shared a new video on Instagram, showing moments immediately after the birth of their son. Watch video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina finds a supporter in Bipasha: 'One hell of a strong girl'
- Rubina Dilaik is picking up more and more supporters every day. Among the latest celebrities who want her to win Bigg Boss 14 is actor Bipasha Basu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepshikha Nagpal: 'It is a male-dominating society, cannot blame the industry'
- Set to be seen in the upcoming TV show Ranjo Ki Betiyan, Deepshikha Nagpal opens up on gender pay gap, her favourite Bigg Boss contestants and more in an interview.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 128: Nikki Tamboli enters finale week
- Bigg Boss 14: After Rubina Dilaik the ticket to finale task, she gifted Nikki Tamboli entry to finale week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Direction was always on my mind, says actor Aniruddh Dave who directed Ronit Roy for a show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya and wife-to-be Disha Parmar burn the dance floor in unseen video
- One of Rahul Vaidya's fan clubs dug out an unseen video of him and Disha Parmar dancing together at a wedding. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BB 14: Abhinav shares heartfelt message after eviction, seeks support for Rubina
- Abhinav Shukla shared a heartfelt message of gratitude for his supporters and urged them to show the same love to his wife, Rubina Dilaik, who is still a part of Bigg Boss 14. He was evicted earlier this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia make relationship Instagram official, see mushy pic
- Eijaz Khan made his relationship with Pavitra Punia Instagram official by sharing a mushy photo with her. The couple found love on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul says he was sad to see Aly betray him
- Bigg Boss 14: After sharing a wonderful friendship for the entire season, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni may be headed for a clash soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Wagle Ki Duniya is nostalgic journey down the memory lane: Usha Laxman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra opens up on Pavitra, says he can only pray for Eijaz
- Bigg Boss 14: When Rakhi Sawant asked him about it, Paras Chhabra tried his best to avoid the conversation, but eventually said he can only pray for Eijaz Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani's husband shares first glimpse of their baby boy
- Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a baby boy, earlier this week and here's the newborn's first glimpse.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's sister on her bond with Disha Parmar
- Rahul Vaidya's sister Shruti talks about her bond with his fiancee Disha Parmar, and how she fits well within the family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox