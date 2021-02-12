Urvashi Dholakia: Categorizing actors by mediums needs to stop

Recently, when a fan asked Urvashi Dholakia on social media to make a comeback on screen, she replied saying, “The pandemic has left no vacancies for me”. The actor, who never shies away from expressing her honest views about the industry or otherwise, feels the entertainment industry has been drastically affected in many ways due to the pandemic.

Sharing her thoughts, she says it’s not just monetarily but also that the kind of content being put out today, is not being experimented with, and there are no risks being taken to try out something new. The Kasauti Zindagi Ki actor explains, “Being a part of the industry for more than three decades now, I have worked on a variety of genres and shows from positives to negatives, comic and historical roles, and even shown my true self to the world through reality shows! So, while I have proved my versatility as an actor, with the current changing scenario, I feel that though actors are expected to be versatile, on the other hand we are being stagnated due to the kind of content being created. Today, if I pick a role, there should be an X factor which makes the character stand out from my body of work, and I find that lacking. There’s hardly any experiment with concepts, storylines or role!”

While there are many mediums to view content, the practice of categorising actors doesn’t helping the current work situation, points out the Chandrakanta actor. “There are many people who, even today, categorise actors on their body of work. They have a narrow mind and believe that if you have worked in one medium, you won’t be able to connect with audiences on other, which is so not true! Irrespective of the mediums, we are actors, performers and can adapt to any platform- be it TV, OTT or films. Categorising us needs to stop, as I feel that everybody deserves a chance to be a part of various mediums that are available today,” she concludes.

.