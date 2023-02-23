Vidisha Srivastava: It’s better to keep personal life away from media glare

Actor Vidisha Srivastava feels when she explored the option of South films, it was not such a rage among actors back then.

“Things have changed a lot in the last few years. What today is Indian cinema on the world stage was once known as regional films. Earlier, it was totally segregated and audiences in Hindi speaking belt were mostly unaware about the films being made and released down South. But now, it’s all the same and people here enjoy watching authentic regional films on silver screen with much excitement. This was something unimaginable till a few years back. That was the reason I wanted to give more time to Hindi industry but now it’s all the same,” says the Viraat and Janatha Garage actor.

For Srivastava it’s never say never. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor adds, “If something really good comes my way then I will surely think about doing a film. But it should be worthwhile, else what’s the need to ask my team on the show to spare me time or readjust my shoots.”

Being married for six years, Srivastava says it has been a blissful relationship. “Sayak (Paul) is a COO with a coal mining company and it’s a long-distance marriage as he’s in Jharkhand whereas I am in Mumbai. Also, our work is such that it leaves us with just no time. Still, he makes it a point to travel so that we can spent quality time together whenever possible. Marriages are actually made in heaven else it can’t be this beautiful a bond. As Sayak isn’t from this industry and a simple guy, who doesn’t enjoy being in the limelight, so it’s better to keep personal life away from media glare. This works for both of us.”

Srivastava was recently in UP, on a quick visit. “I love going back to Varanasi, my hometown. Though it was a short visit I managed to go back home and be on a spiritual ride as well. Visiting ghats and attending aarti helped me to rediscover myself. Also, it was time to thank the Almighty as I complete one year with my ongoing show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai whereas the show is eight years old. I only have gratitude towards all.”