What’s next for Stephen Colbert after The Late Show finale? Future TV plans, family time and more

As The Late Show with Stephen Colbert nears its finale, viewers are beginning to wonder what comes next for longtime host Stephen Colbert after his 11-year run on late-night television. Stephen Colbert concluded his 11-year run as host of The Late Show. (Getty Images via AFP)

The show’s final week featured several high-profile guests, including Steven Spielberg and Jimmy Kimmel, as Colbert reflected on the next phase of his career. According to PEOPLE, the comedian and host suggested that stepping away from the demanding late-night format could allow him to focus on other ambitions.

“It takes a lot of bone marrow to do the show every day, and now I’ll be stepping down with enough time, enough energy to do other things that I want to do,” Colbert said.

Colbert hints at future creative projects While speculation continues over what he may do next, Stephen Colbert has indicated that he does not plan to disappear from entertainment completely.

During an April 23 broadcast, Colbert joked about the many rumours surrounding his future.

“I've heard a lot of theories, everything from I'm moving to CNN to I'm announcing a massive wildlife rescue program to I'm running for president of the United States,” he said.

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The television host has also hinted that another screen project could still be in his future. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Colbert said, “Got to stay in front of the lens, baby,” suggesting he still intends to remain creatively active after leaving late-night television.

Family plans come first For now, however, Colbert appears focused on spending time with family following the end of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The host revealed that shortly after the finale, he plans to travel with his siblings to Washington, D.C., for his brother Tommy Colbert’s wedding on May 22.

“And then we're all getting on the train the next day and going down to D.C. to go to Tommy's wedding,” he said.

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“It’s great, I love it. The next day focus is not on me, focus is on my brother. So much better. We'll get drunk and we'll sing,” Colbert added, joking about his family’s confidence in their singing abilities.

He also shared that he is looking forward to celebrating his son’s graduation soon after the wedding festivities. “I’m glad a lot of the week is not about me, people I love more than I love me,” he said.

Lord of the Rings project Reports have also linked Stephen Colbert to a new project connected to The Lord of the Rings, a franchise he has openly admired for years.

According to reports, Colbert is reportedly collaborating with filmmaker Peter Jackson and writer Philippa Boyens on a project titled The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past.

Details about the project remain limited, but the reported involvement has generated excitement among fans familiar with Colbert’s longtime passion for J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy universe.

By Roshan Tony