News / Entertainment / TV / Whitney Way Thore reveals she lost 100 lbs with no 'medical intervention,' netizens say she looks ‘happy and healthy’

Whitney Way Thore reveals she lost 100 lbs with no 'medical intervention,' netizens say she looks ‘happy and healthy’

BySumanti Sen
Feb 14, 2024 11:02 AM IST

Whitney Way Thore addressed her weight loss after some followers pointed out that she looked leaner in a video about her father’s birthday celebrations

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore has revealed that she has lost 100 lbs. In an Instagram post, Thore has opened up about hitting a new weight-loss milestone.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore has revealed that she has lost 100 lbs (whitneywaythore/Instagram)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore has revealed that she has lost 100 lbs (whitneywaythore/Instagram)

She addressed her weight loss after some followers pointed out that she looked leaner in a video about her father’s birthday celebrations. Many wondered if she underwent surgery.

“Did you get surgery?! You look half the size!” one Instagram user previously asked. Another said, “You're looking a lot slimmer! What's your secret?”

‘I have not had medical intervention to lose weight’

“I hate addressing this, but no, I have not had medical intervention to lose weight. In 2015 (season 1), I weighed 385 pounds. In 2018, I lost 50 pounds. When my mom got sick and eventually died, I lost 50 more,” Thore edited the caption of a video of herself on Instagram. It was earlier captioned, “Can anyone guess what we’re doing to celebrate Dad’s birthday?”

“I weigh 285 pounds and I have been this weight for almost a year now. This is the second time in my life I’ve lost 100 pounds. I’m still very fat. Thank you for the compliments, but I really don’t like obsessing over my body and I don’t like it when others do it either,” the 39-year-old added.

‘Happy and healthy’

Many commented on the video, with one saying, “You’re adorable, beautiful and smart Whitney!

God Bless you, family and friends!” “Have fun girl I never been to Mardi Gras you look beautiful as always sister,” one user said, while another wrote, “You’ve never been looking more like Barb than you do right as this video ends.” “My mom said "oh she looks good!",” one user said.

“You look absolutely stunning!!!!!!!!!” one user wrote, while another said, “You look gorgeous, anyway! I hope your dad enjoys his birthday celebration.” “I saw this video and two words came to mine. Happy and healthy,” one commented.

