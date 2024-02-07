Will Poonam Pandey be brand ambassador of govt's campaign to spread awareness on cervical cancer? Here's the truth

Actor-model Poonam Pandey is not being considered as the brand ambassador of the government's national campaign to spread awareness on cervical cancer. News agency PTI cited union health ministry officials on Wednesday and confirmed the same. (Also Read | Poonam Pandey's death stunt backfires as AICWA calls for FIR to be lodged against her) Poonam Pandey's team claimed she died on Thursday. Turns out it was all a publicity stunt.

What's the truth?

The clarification came after reports emerged that Poonam will be the face of the campaign. It was also rumoured that she and her team are in talks with ministry officials.

How Poonam's move on cervical cancer awareness backfired?

Earlier this month, news of Poonam's "death" from the disease dominated the headlines. It later turned out that the news was fake and was a stunt pulled off by the actor and her team to spread "critical awareness" about cervical cancer.

In a video posted on her official Instagram page on February 3, Poonam said, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all. I am here, alive. Cervical cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease."

What she said

"Unlike some other cancers, cervical cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let's empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Together, let's strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer," she wrote.

Schbang's apology

Schbang, the media company that was involved in Poonam's fake death stunt, extended an apology after its campaign backfired. In a statement shared on Instagram, the Mumbai-based company owned up to being part of the hoax, which drew severe criticism on social media from celebrities and people alike.

They tendered an apology to people affected by cancer but also claimed that their campaign has yielded great result in spreading awareness about the disease.

"Many of you may be unaware but Poonam's mother has bravely battled cancer. Having been through the challenges of battling a disease like this at such close personal quarters, she understands the importance of prevention and the criticality of awareness, especially when a vaccine is available," a part of its note read.

