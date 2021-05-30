Work has hampered largely due to pandemic: Ravi

Known for web series LSD and TV shows like Paramavtar Shri Krishna, Muskaan and Kumkum Bhagya, actor Ravi Chhabra believes training oneself in right direction does lead to success.

“After my college, I knew I have to take the right route to make a mark. I was certain that I should be well-armed and all equipped then only this industry will accept me. So, on reaching Mumbai in 2017, I joined ‘Akhil Bhartiya Samvidhan Sansthan’ and did over 50 plays,” said the actor who shot extensively in UP for his shows before pandemic happened.

Ravi takes pride that he didn’t had to wait much as he cleared his very first audition for a TV show. “I was thrilled when I got selected in my very first audition and got my first TV project that also was longest running show of my career. After doing Paramavtar… there was no looking back as work was coming my way, but the real turning point was OTT series ‘LSD’ that got high ratings and garnered me a lot of appreciation.”

The young actor waits for his projects to resume soon. “It’s truly a bad phase where we are all in the mid of big crisis and work has hampered largely. I was shooting for an OTT series with Vikram Bhatt and shoot for my new show was set to start but cases increased in April and lockdown was imposed. The shoots that are on for now are set away from Mumbai, so the productions are using local artistes from city of the shoot. Many are losing work as they can’t reach to those locations. Hope all gets better and we all get back in the groove.”