Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 25: Kairav finds out the truth about fight between Akshara & Abhimanyu

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu and Akshara will come closer while taking care of Suhasini. However, a little misunderstanding will create a rift between them once again. Read this full article to find out the full story. (Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 24: Akshara, Abhimanyu stay with Suhasini at hospital)

Suhasini gets better

Abhimanyu and Akshara stay up all night keeping a check on Suhasini’s health. As they take care of her together, they start getting closer. While they wait in the cafeteria, they hear some commotion from another room in the hospital. As they reach there, they find out that Mahima is having trouble with the same kid that Akshara brought in from the government hospital. The mother of the kid sees Akshara and requests her to help the boy with her music therapy. Mahima taunts her on the use of her therapy. Akshara responds to her and immediately calms the boy down with her song.

One of the board of directors of the hospital notices the whole incident and compliments Akshara. He also recommends Abhimanyu to consider himself for Harshvardhan’s job. Mahima and Anand get worried seeing Abhimanyu becoming a candidate for the job they want Parth to have. Continue reading to find out what happens next as Suhasini wakes up.

Akshara gets overwhelmed by her problems. Suhasini’s health and their fight makes her quite anxious; Abhimanyu tries to comfort her. As he comforts her all night, he also starts getting softer about their dispute. Next day, Suhasini wakes up finding Akshara resting on Abhimanyu’s shoulder. Manish and Kairav also arrive and notice Abhimanyu and Akshara relaxing together. They all praise their relationship, but Aarohi is not convinced. She decides to suggest to Kairav that something is wrong with Akshara. Keep reading to find out what Kairav does as the seed of doubt sowed by Aarohi gets stronger in his mind.

Kairav gets mad at Abhimanyu

Kairav notices Akshara worried and Aarohi suggests to him that Abhimanyu is behind Akshara’s troubles. Kairav enquires Akshara if everything is alright and she continues to pretend. However, Kairav doesn’t trust her lies this time. Akshara also starts breaking down as his anger gets intense. She is about to tell him the truth when Abhimanyu arrives.

Abhimanyu is shocked to see Akshara crying and Kairav getting furious. They were just about to let go of their differences and come together. However, this little misunderstanding that Akshara complains to Kairav about their fight is going to separate them further.

In the next episode, we will see drama in Akshara and Abhimanyu’s relationship as Kairav will burst out at Abhimanyu for hurting his sister. He will also try to take Akshara back home with him, but Akshara’s shocking reply will break his heart. Keep reading HT highlights to know more.

