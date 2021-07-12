Zaan Khan on resuming work amid the pandemic: We need to overcome our fear and panic

Normalcy has somewhat returned to the entertainment industry, but actor Zaan Khan feels there’s is still a lot of uncertainty owing to the imminent threat of the third wave of Covid-19, especially among those who have resumed work.

However, Khan chooses is keep a positive outlook. “We’ve experienced it so much... been there done that. Now I know what to do, what precautions to take, what lifestyle to maintain. We can’t help it if the third of a fourth wave is to hit us. We just need to take precautions. We can’t panic about it. If it has to happen, it’ll happen. There’s just too much fear and we need to overcome that,” he urges.

Back in Mumbai to resume the shoot of his TV show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, which had moved to Gujarat for 60 days after lockdown restrictions in Maharshatra, Khan is getting used to set life all over again.

“The main difference is the whole commuting to set and coming back home. There’s so much traffic, it gets tiring. When we were shooting in a palace, after pack up, we’d just go to our rooms. Now, I’ve to drive for one and half hours one way. But we’re going to get used to it slowly,” he adds.

The 26-year-old may not be shooting in a bio bubble anymore, but he’s still on his toes when it comes to taking safety precautions.

“I make sure I wear my mask at all times. I keep sanitising myself, my clothes, bags and I’m keeping a good diet. In fact, I remove my mask right before my shot and wear it immediately after the shot,” he tells us.

Despite the severe restrictions in place, Khan says the whole team is very happy to be back on the original set of the show.

“Mahaul bahut achha hai. Yes, we don’t hang out during work and we hardly talk to one another beyond work on the set, but we’re all are happy and relieved to have some normalcy in our lives,” he ends.