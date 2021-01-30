Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb dies of cardiac arrest
Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb died here on Saturday following a cardiac arrest, family members said. He was 73.
He had lost his wife a year ago and the couple did not have children. Deb was also suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney ailment for a long time and died at his Gol Park residence in the southern part of Kolkata, the family said.
Deb had started his career in a popular TV serial- Tero Parbon, and played an important role in Karuanamoyee Rani Rasmoni and web series- The Adventures of Gogol.
Actor Sudipta Chakraborty expressed grief over the demise of Deb, describing him as a childhood mentor.
The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington is dazzling in director John Lee Hancock's new film, which has an eerie resemblance to David Fincher's Se7en.
