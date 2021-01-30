Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb dies of cardiac arrest

Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb died here on Saturday following a cardiac arrest, family members said. He was 73.

He had lost his wife a year ago and the couple did not have children. Deb was also suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney ailment for a long time and died at his Gol Park residence in the southern part of Kolkata, the family said.

Deb had started his career in a popular TV serial- Tero Parbon, and played an important role in Karuanamoyee Rani Rasmoni and web series- The Adventures of Gogol.

Also read: Katrina Kaif shows crazy new way of tying your hair, can you figure it out?

Actor Sudipta Chakraborty expressed grief over the demise of Deb, describing him as a childhood mentor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON