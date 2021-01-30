IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb dies of cardiac arrest
Indrajit Deb has died of cardiac arrest.
Indrajit Deb has died of cardiac arrest.
entertainment

Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb dies of cardiac arrest

Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb dies of cardiac arrest
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:07 PM IST

Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb died here on Saturday following a cardiac arrest, family members said. He was 73.

He had lost his wife a year ago and the couple did not have children. Deb was also suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney ailment for a long time and died at his Gol Park residence in the southern part of Kolkata, the family said.

Deb had started his career in a popular TV serial- Tero Parbon, and played an important role in Karuanamoyee Rani Rasmoni and web series- The Adventures of Gogol.

Also read: Katrina Kaif shows crazy new way of tying your hair, can you figure it out?

Actor Sudipta Chakraborty expressed grief over the demise of Deb, describing him as a childhood mentor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

The doodle shows late actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s different roles played on screen.(Facebook/Amul)
The doodle shows late actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s different roles played on screen.(Facebook/Amul)
trending

‘Apaar Sansar’: Amul pays heartfelt tribute to iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee

By Srimoyee Chowdhury | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON NOV 17, 2020 09:21 PM IST
The heartening tribute to Soumitra Chatterjee may leave you misty-eyed too.
READ FULL STORY
Soumitra Chatterjee passed away in Kolkata on Sunday.
Soumitra Chatterjee passed away in Kolkata on Sunday.
entertainment

‘Feluda is no more’: Soumitra Chatterjee’s death ends an era in Bengali cinema

By Uddalak Chakraborty, Kolkata
UPDATED ON NOV 15, 2020 03:13 PM IST
Soumitra Chatterjee, Bengal’s most celebrated actor, died at the age of 85 in Kolkata on Sunday. He had time and again voiced his wish “to breath his last while performing onstage.” Destiny appears to have fulfilled his desire.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.
The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.
web series

The Family Man season two premiere to be postponed amid Tandav row?

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:52 PM IST
The Family Man season two premiere is reportedly going to get postponed. Amazon Prime Video is pushing the show's release amid the controversy surrounding their other shows, Tandav and Mirzapur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gal Gadot returned as Diana Prince for Wonder Woman 1984.
Gal Gadot returned as Diana Prince for Wonder Woman 1984.
hollywood

Wonder Woman 1984 becomes most streamed film at 2.25 bn minutes viewed

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Warner Bros film Wonder Woman 1984 released on HBO Max on December 25 and has raked up the most viewing time yet for a feature film on its opening weekend. Lead star Gal Gadot has reacted to the news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indrajit Deb has died of cardiac arrest.
Indrajit Deb has died of cardiac arrest.
entertainment

Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb dies of cardiac arrest

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb dies of cardiac arrest
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif has shared a funny new video.
Katrina Kaif has shared a funny new video.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif shows crazy new way of tying your hair, can you figure it out?

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Actor Katrina Kaif is in the mood for some fun with friends. This Saturday night, she is chilling with a few friends, figuring out inventive ways to tie one's hair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24.
bollywood

Varun and Natasha will start their new life in this beautiful home. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:54 PM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal tied the knot on Sunday and are embarking on a special new journey together. In an interview, Varun had spoken about living with Natasha in his house. Check out the house here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Om in Lucknow (HT Photo)
Aditya Om in Lucknow (HT Photo)
bollywood

Aditya Om: I’ll prefer to wait than do just anything

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:18 PM IST
UPite actor-director Aditya Om has acted as lead in 25 films in Telugu industry. Besides, directing, he acted in Hindi films like ‘Alif’ and ‘Bandook’ and has four films waiting to release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shubhaavi Choksey (Sourced photo)
Shubhaavi Choksey (Sourced photo)
tv

Shubhaavi Choksey: I want to play younger characters with fun elements

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Trained Bharatnatyam exponent and actor Shubhaavi Choksey, known for her roles in film ‘Dhadak’ along with shows like ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai’ and latest one being ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’, feels life takes its own course and keeps one moving on the right path.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in a still from John Lee Hancock's new film.
The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in a still from John Lee Hancock's new film.
hollywood

The Little Things review: Denzel Washington dazzles in dreary Se7en ripoff

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington is dazzling in director John Lee Hancock's new film, which has an eerie resemblance to David Fincher's Se7en.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After a terrific 2020 with releases like Raat Akeli and Serious Men, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up to shoot as many four films in the coming months.
After a terrific 2020 with releases like Raat Akeli and Serious Men, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up to shoot as many four films in the coming months.
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Even if a bad film is released in 5000 screens, it will make 20-30 crore on day one

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:01 PM IST
The actor, who has four films lined up in 2021, says OTT has no monopoly and the viewership for actors and superstars is the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during their mehendi ceremony in Italy.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during their mehendi ceremony in Italy.
bollywood

Henna artist Veena Nagda reveals what Ranveer-Deepika told her at their mehendi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Mehendi artist Veena Nagda has revealed her conversation with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their mehendi ceremony in Italy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After debuting in Marathi cinema and dabbling in Tamil films, Aaditi Pohankar rose to fame with popular Hindi web shows, She and Aashram.
After debuting in Marathi cinema and dabbling in Tamil films, Aaditi Pohankar rose to fame with popular Hindi web shows, She and Aashram.
web series

Aaditi Pohankar: I want people to remember my roles

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Aaditi Pohankar of Aashram fame feels it’s an actor who is ruling the entertainment space including Bollywood. “Actors who know their craft are shining today. The audience is intelligent and hungry for content”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Darshan Kumaar will be seen next in the Bollywood projects, Toofan and an untitled suspense thriller and web series such as Aashram 3 and The Family Man 2.
Actor Darshan Kumaar will be seen next in the Bollywood projects, Toofan and an untitled suspense thriller and web series such as Aashram 3 and The Family Man 2.
bollywood

Darshan Kumaar: You need to have patience, work hard for Aashrams and Avrodhs to happen to you

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Actor Darshan Kumaar says he has always been very particular about the kind of projects he takes up whether it’s on TV, web or in films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shubhaavi Choksey was last seen in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Actor Shubhaavi Choksey was last seen in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
tv

Shubhaavi Choksey: I have the capability and age to play more than just a mother onscreen

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Ready to wait for suitable projects to come her way, actor Shubhaavi Choksey is clear she would only take up roles that are interesting, challenging and preferably her age.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut was impressed by the song.
Kangana Ranaut was impressed by the song.
bollywood

Fan's music video on 'Sherni Kangana' impresses actor: 'Your love is all I have'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has shared a video on Twitter which shows a fan of hers singing a song in her praise. The singer calls her a sherni (lioness) who will be awarded the Padma Bhushan one day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pooja Banerjee is known for TV shows such as Swim Team, Chandra Nandini and Kumkum Bhagya.
Actor Pooja Banerjee is known for TV shows such as Swim Team, Chandra Nandini and Kumkum Bhagya.
tv

Pooja Banerjee: I’m not going to do B-Grade films just to get the Bollywood actor tag

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Having learnt from her past experiences, actor Pooja Banerjee says going forward, factors that would matter to her while signing a project would include the banner, director and co-actors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP