6 OTT releases to watch this weekend: Thangalaan, Mismatched, Jamie Foxx special and more

6 OTT releases to watch this weekend: It’s almost the weekend, aka time for you to grab your favourite blanket, a bucket of popcorn and cosy up to catch up on OTT releases. From new seasons of old shows to theatrical films getting a digital release, this week’s picks have it all. Pick from gripping period action to romantic dramas. (Also Read: All We Imagine As Light gets better showtimes 2 weeks after release, Payal Kapadia says: ‘Don’t wait for OTT releases') 6 OTT releases to watch this weekend: Stills from the film Thangalaan and the web series Mismatched.

Thangalaan – Netflix

Set in 1850 CE, the Tamil film directed by Pa Ranjith is centred around Thangalaan (Vikram) and his high-stakes conflict involving a British general and fierce sorceress Aarathi (Malavika Mohanan). Set in the Kolar Gold Fields, the narrative explores themes of power, betrayal, and the fight for survival against colonial exploitation. The period action-drama has been streaming since December 10.

Mismatched (season 3) – Netflix

Dimple (Prakakta Koli) and Rishi (Rohit Saraf) navigate the next chapter of their relationship in season 3 of the web series Mismatched. Set in Hyderabad this time around, the former college students are now young adults grappling with their growing ambitions and personal lives. Tensions between the couple take a new turn in the season which also stars Ahsaas Channa, Taaruk Raina, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade and Muskkaan Jaferi, among others. The web series is streaming from December 13.

Bandish Bandits (season 2) – Prime Video

Bandish Bandits continues to focus on Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) and Tamanna’s (Shreya Chaudhry) story. The former struggles under the weight of his family’s musical legacy following the death of Pandit Ji (Naseeruddin Shah). The latter embarks on an artistic journey at an elite music school. Pop aspirations clash with traditional values at the India Band Championships, creating a hurdle for their romantic feelings. The web series is streaming from December 13.

Bougainvillea – SonyLIV

This Malayalam hit directed by Amal Neerad tells the story of Dr Royce (Kunchacko Boban) and his wife Reethu (Jyothirmayi) who reside in the hills near Idukki. A vehicle accident leaves Reethu with retrograde and anterograde amnesia, making her fixated with bougainvillea flowers. But one day, ACP David Koshy (Fahadh Faasil) turns up at their home while investigating the case of a missing girl. The thriller is streaming from December 13.

One Hundred Years of Solitude – Netflix

This Spanish web series is an adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez’s iconic novel, One Hundred Years of Solitude. It introduces viewers to the utopian world of Macondo, following the journey of José Arcadio Buendía and his wife Úrsula Iguarán, cousins who defy societal norms to marry and embark on a quest for a new beginning. The series, which has been streaming since December 11, explores the themes of love, madness, war and the consequences of an ancestral curse.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… – Netflix

Streaming from December 10, this special delves into actor Jamie Foxx’s health scare in April 2023. A mystery illness left him hospitalised, prompting widespread concern for the Oscar-winning actor and comedy icon. Filmed over three nights in Atlanta, the docu-series delves into his journey, detailing the emotional and physical challenges he faced while recovering.