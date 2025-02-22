Aashish Solanki calls reaction to Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina's India's Got Latent controversy ‘bizarre’

Comicstaan 3 winner Aashish Solanki has opened up about what he thinks of the whole controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia’s comment on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. He took to his Instagram stories and called it ‘bizarre’ when referring to the response the joke has gotten. (Also Read: Samay Raina shares first post on YouTube since Ranveer Allahbadia's India's Got Latent row, gets 8k likes in a minute) Aashish Solanki and Samay Raina have a roast show together.

Aashish Solanki on India’s Got Latent controversy

Aashish posted a video by podcaster Vinamre Kasanaa on his Instagram stories, calling it ‘insightful’. He then gave his take on the whole issue, writing, “You can disagree with the crass/cringe humour and the distasteful things said on the show and totally get disgusted and socially boycott, unsubscribe to such content. But what the state is doing in all this is bizarre.”

A screengrab of Aashish Solanki's Instagram stories.

While Ranveer has apologised for his comment and Samay has taken down all India’s Got Latent-related content from YouTube, the duo and other influencers have not just been called out by people but also had legal complaints against them.

What happened

India's Got Latent got embroiled in controversy after a guest appearance by podcaster Ranveer, aka Beerbiceps. He asked a contestant on the show, “Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?” After the episode dropped on YouTube, complaints and FIRs were filed against Ranveer and Samay, as well as other influencers in the episode, like Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani in Maharastra and Assam.

On February 20, the Maharashtra Cyber Department confirmed to ANI that a second summons would be issued to Samay after he failed to appear on February 18 to record his statement. Samay requested that the department allow him to record his statement via videoconferencing because he is in the United States and cannot return to India before March 17 due to prior commitments. His plea was rejected.

Responding to the controversy after deleting all India’s Got Latent videos, Samay wrote on social media, “Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly.”

On February 18, the Supreme Court weighed in, strongly condemning Ranveer's remarks. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh described the comments as "dirty and perverted," adding that such behaviour must be unequivocally condemned.