Koffee With Karan: Alia Bhatt reveals she broke down when someone shared Raha’s pic in public, how Ranbir handled it

Koffee With Karan season 8 episode 4 featuring Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. On the Koffee With Karan (KWK) episode, host-filmmaker Karan Johar said he saw Alia get 'harassed and down to the point that she broke down', when someone nearly shared daughter Raha Kapoor's photo in the public. Alia and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha turned one earlier this month. Also read: On KWK, Alia Bhatt finally addresses ‘toxic Ranbir Kapoor’ controversy, says ‘he’s the opposite' Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have not yet revealed daughter Raha's face in public.

Alia was 'finding it very difficult' to be away from Raha

Karan said, "I think she (Alia Bhatt) is very fiercely protective of her (Raha). Why is that?" To this, Alia replied, "So actually, at that time I remember basically I felt like a picture came out of hers, and it was our schedule in Kashmir (for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani). It was a very, very difficult schedule for me because it was my first time shooting after giving birth. And no matter what anybody says, it takes really long for your body to bounce back. I still feel like I am undergoing some changes. I was not sleeping at night. I was feeding. I was rushing in between shoots and stuff. So I remember calling up Ranbir and saying, 'Listen I am really... I am finding it very difficult'. So he pushed his work. He said, 'Do not worry. I am going to come pick her up… He said , 'I am going to come pick her up. I am going to take her. I have pushed my work. She will be with me. And it was really like relaxing for me."

'I just broke down'

Alia recalled it was the first time she was 'separating from Raha', and 'felt very guilty'. She added, "So that guilt carried on. It was just one-and-a-half days later that I travelled back and I saw a photo, where the side of her (Raha's) face was kind of visible. And I just broke down. I realised I was not breaking down because I don't want people to see her face. Honestly, when we are meeting people, Ranbir and I are constantly like, 'Please give her your blessings. Raha do namaste'. We are proud of our baby. But it was just too many emotions put together and I am so protective of my loved ones that I just felt like 'Oh God, I don't want that conversation'. I realised I was just exhausted and overwhelmed at that point."

Alia says she's not ‘hiding’ her daughter

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married in April 2022 and welcomed their first child in November last year. Their daughter Raha was born on November 6. Recently, Alia had said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that as new parents, she and Ranbir aren't sure of Raha's face getting splashed across the internet.

She had said, "I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old.”

