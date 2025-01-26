Anna Cathcart shares the joy of reuniting with Noah Centineo again in XO, Kitty Season 2: ‘It was so…’

Fans of XO, Kitty were thrilled when the season two trailer teased the return of a beloved character from the To All the Boys I've Loved Before universe: Peter Kavinsky, played by Noah Centineo. Speaking about reuniting with Centineo on the TODAY show, Anna Cathcart shared her excitement about working with him again. Fans of XO, Kitty are excited about Peter Kavinsky's return in season 2 as Anna Cathcart expresses her joy about reuniting with Noah Centineo on screen.(@annacathcart/Instagram)

Anna Cathcart shares her experience of working with Centineo again

Talking with Today about working with Centineo again after five years, Anna shared, “It was so exciting. I look up to him so much and I've gotten to learn from him for so many years so to back on screen with him and reestablish our characters dynamic was so special and Noah's the sweetest,” as reported by The Mirror US.

While the new season continued to spotlight Anna as Kitty Song Covey, navigating a fresh wave of drama at the Korean International School of Seoul—including a love triangle–it was Peter’s unexpected appearance that stole the show. In a heartwarming moment, Peter offered Kitty the reassurance she needed during a turbulent time.

Fans of the To All The Boys franchise were also excited to see Kitty and Peter back on their screen given if it was not for the youngest Covey sister the latter and Lara Jean Covey would not have ended up together. The new season also recreated some of the iconic moments of Peter and Lara Jean only with Kitty and Min Ho played by actor Sang Heon Lee.

Fans react to Peter Kavinsky’s return to their screens

A fan wrote on X, “I actually love how Peter is there for Kitty. I needed this, we all did. This scene healed me fr.” A second user wrote, “seeing peter kavinsky in xo, kitty made me feel so old wdym im not 14yo anymore.” A third user wrote, “still recovering from Peter kavinsky showing up in xo kitty with i like me better in the background.”

Another user gused over the fictional character as they wrote, "Peter kavinsky cameoed in Xo, Kitty and the way he did and I think it's time to rewatch "To all the boys I've loved before" to see Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky together once again."