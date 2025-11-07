Anunay Sood’s girlfriend Shivani Parihar pens heartbreaking farewell note after his death: We were planning our forever

Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood’s death has left his fans and friends in deep shock, with heartfelt tributes flooding social media. His girlfriend and fellow content creator, Shivani Parihar, also shared an emotional note on Instagram, expressing her grief and admitting that she doesn’t know how to process the loss. Anunay Sood was in Las Vegas at the time of his death.

Anunay Sood’s girlfriend pens heartbreaking note

Shivani took to her Instagram Stories to write an emotional note, posting it alongside a picture of herself resting her head on Anunay’s shoulder. She took the picture inside a flight.

"I still can't believe you're gone. My heart feels heavy, and everything around me just feels empty. You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything. I don't even know how to process this; it doesn't feel real. Every little thing reminds me of you, your laugh, your voice, your messages, everything," Shivani wrote

She added, "I don't know how to move forward without you, One moment we were planning our forever, and now I'm here trying to understand how to live without you. I'll love you for the rest of my life, even if you're not here anymore. You'll always be a part of me. I love you so much. Rip. Hope to meet you super soon!"

Shivani posted an emotional note for Anunay Sood on Instagram.

Anunay Sood dies at the age of 32

Travel content creator and photographer Anunay Sood died at the age of 32 on November 6. He was in Las Vegas at the time of his death. The cause of his death remains undisclosed.

Anunay’s family confirmed the news of his death and requested privacy in a statement shared on Instagram. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property,” the statement said.

Anunay was a travel influencer, photographer, and entrepreneur known for his immersive travel content. He began his journey by sharing his trips on Instagram and later built a massive following, with more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram and around 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube. He was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years, 2022, 2023, and 2024.