Apoorva Mukhija kisses rumoured boyfriend Amin Jaz in viral video; fans feel ‘they look so good together’. Watch

In the video circulating on social media, Amin is seen DJing at a party in Turkey, with Apoorva by his side. At one point, Amin steps away from the DJ console, pulls Apoorva closer, and kisses her.

Content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija and Amin Jaz have once again fuelled dating rumours after a video showing the two sharing a romantic moment in Turkey surfaced online. The content creator and actor, who recently moved to New York to pursue an MBA, had earlier revealed that she flew to Turkey during a four-day university holiday to meet her boyfriend. While Apoorva has never publicly confirmed who she was referring to, the latest video has fans convinced that she was talking about Amin.

However, the intimate moment is cut short when someone interrupts them, prompting Apoorva to pull away. Later, before leaving his side, Apoorva leans in to give Amin two kisses. The video has since gone viral, with several fans calling the moment their "hard launch" as a couple.

While many fans gushed over the pair, others questioned the decision to record and share what appeared to be a private moment.

One fan wrote, "We are so happy for them. They look so cute together." Another commented, "They look so happy. Apoorva's glowing." Another fan wrote, "Omg, the love is so visible." One more commented, "How cute is the video."

However, some internet users called out the pages that posted the video. One person wrote, "Why are you recording them and if you did, why post it? They are in their private space brother, have some respect." Another commented, "Whoever posted this, shame!"

About Apoorva Mukhija and Amin Jaz Apoorva has never publicly discussed her relationship status, although her social media posts and public appearances have frequently sparked speculation about her relationship with Amin. Before leaving for New York, she appeared on Amin's podcast, where their blushing and playful exchanges gave fans another reason to connect the dots.

She was also seen with Amin at Farah Khan's Lock Upp after-party, adding fuel to the dating rumours.

Amin is best known as the host of Untriggered with AminJaz, a podcast he started in 2020. The show features long-form conversations about relationships, pop culture, comedy and internet culture, and has featured several names from India's entertainment and creator space. He is also active as a DJ and is associated with the electronic music scene.

Why Apoorva moved to New York Meanwhile, during her appearance on Amin's podcast, Apoorva revealed that she was moving to New York, leaving everything behind in India to start a new, fun-filled chapter in her life. She also spoke about how India’s Got Latent controversy had affected her mental health and said that studying abroad had always been part of her plans.

Apoorva explained that she decided to give the idea a serious shot and eventually got into the one university she applied to. She has now moved to New York to pursue an MBA, marking a new phase in her life and career.