Ashish Verma turns songwriter for Court Kacheri; details inside | OTTplay Exclusive

Court Kacheri was released on Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium) on August 12, 2025, and yes, it is one of those web series that feature songs. The lead actor, Ashish Verma, has himself revealed to OTTplay about how the show will feature songs and, in fact, how he turned into a songwriter for the very series. He stated so while discussing if he was involved in the writing process of the web show. Court Kacheri actor Ashish Verma

Ashish Verma turns songwriter for Court Kacheri

Ask Verma if he was involved in the writing process for Court Kacheri, and he was prompt to talk about how he wrote a song for the upcoming series. “As a writer, the max I wrote is a song for the show. It is for a song in episode 1.” Ask the actor if songs would play an important role in the series, and he says, “They'll heighten the emotions, yes. The songs will also add an element of quirk.”

Ashish Verma not involved with scriptwriting for Court Kacheri

Verma discussed how, despite being a writer himself, he did not write the script for Court Kacheri in any way. As an actor, he did improvise and modify a few lines during the performance.

“I did not write anything. Of course, there are a few lines that you improvise, which happens with every process,” the actor confirmed.

'As actors, our job is to break the pattern'

“The script was watertight in itself, even if it were for 15 minutes only. As an actor, I try to stick to the script but also go beyond it as much as I can,” the actor affirmed.

Ashish is of the belief that as an actor, he needs to go beyond the script (without losing the essence of the plot). The actor feels it can be boring to just stick to the script and thus, he tends to revise it on the set. "If you just stick to the line and don't bring your personality to it, it isn't fun. You haven't elevated the script. As actors, our work is to go beyond the script. I try to consciously do that always," Ashish shares.

He adds, "Our job is to break the pattern and say things differently. It is to make people laugh and, at the same time, let them feel what the scene was meant to make them feel."

Court Kacheri is available to stream on SonyLIV, which can also be accessed via your OTTplay Premium subscription.