August 2024 upcoming web series: KBC 16, Are You Sure, Only Murders in the Building 4, Emily in Paris 4, more new shows

In August 2024, several web series, including Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Are You Sure, Only Murders in the Building, and Life Hill Gayi will release across OTT platforms. Fans are awaiting shows such as Emily in Paris, Gyaarah Gyaarah, Manorathangal and others. (Also Read | Jimin and Jungkook fall down while skiing in Are You Sure trailer; eagle-eyed BTS fans notice their ‘rain moment’. Watch) (L-R) Stills from KBC 16, Are You Sure, Only Murders in the Building 4, and Emily in Paris 4.

1) Are You Sure

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook are gearing up to showcase their adventures in the new travel reality series. Produced exclusively for Disney+, the series promises an intimate look at the duo's travels across three diverse locations. Filmed in 2023, prior to their mandatory military service enlistment, Are You Sure is set to premiere on August 8, offering fans a glimpse into the personal journeys of these beloved K-pop idols. The series will span across New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan. The eight-part series will air new episodes every Thursday, culminating on September 19.

3) Only Murders in the Building

The acclaimed series is gearing up to dazzle fans with its upcoming fourth season, introducing a star-studded lineup that includes Eugene Levy, Jane Lynch, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria in pivotal roles. The new season will take the core trio of Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) on an adventurous journey to Los Angeles. Joining the returning cast members Meryl Streep, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, the new season will also feature Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind. It will premiere on August 27 on Hulu.

4) Life Hill Gayi

The web series stars Kusha Kapila and Divyenndu. The show is directed by Prem Mistry and written by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia. Vinay Pathak, Kabir Bedi, Bhagyashree, Mukti Mohan and Aditi Govitrikar are also a part of Life Hill Gayi. It will start streaming from August 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.

5) Gyaarah Gyaarah

Starring Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa and Raghav Juyal, the web series is all set to release on August 9. Helmed by director Umesh Bist, Gyaarah Gyaarah also stars Gautami Kapoor, Harsh Chhaya, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Mukti Mohan, Gaurav Sharma, among others. It will release on ZEE5 on August 9.

6) Emily in Paris

Part one of the fourth season of Netflix's hit series will be out on August 15, while part two will release on September 12. Season four kicks off after the emotional whirlwind of Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) wedding, leaving Emily (Lily Collins) in a state of romantic turmoil. The first part of Emily in Paris season 4 will premiere on August 15 with five episodes, with the second part premiering on September 12 with five more.

7) Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

The game reality show will air on Sony TV and SonyLIV Monday-Friday at 9 pm from August 12. Amitabh recently teased getting back on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16 on X. He wrote, "There is nothing quite as rewarding as work .. just back after a long days work .. and so invigorating!” He added, “Work has taken long hours and tomorrow is again early so .. till tomorrow. Amitabh shared a monochrome picture of him on the set of KBC with his arms wide, writing, “BACK to KBC 16th season.” He shared another picture of him running through the corridor of the show, writing, “Yes back and still no change in routine - the run is on.”

8) Manorathangal

Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil are part the ZEE5 anthology series. It has been conceived to honour the 90-year legacy of literary great MT Vasudevan Nair. Set to premiere on August 15, the series will explore the intricate duality of human nature against the lush backdrop of Kerala, according to a release by the streamer. The series comprises nine interconnected stories that highlight the paradoxes of human behaviour. The series includes Ollavum Theeravum (Ripples and the River Bank, Shilalikhitam (Inscriptions), Kadugannava Oru Yathra Kurippu (Kadugannava: A Travel Note), Kazhcha (Vision), Vilpana (The Sale), Sherlock, Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam (When the Doors of Heaven Open), Abhyam Theedi Veendum (Once Again, In Search of Refuge), and Kadalkkaattu (Sea Breeze).

9) Dus June Kii Raat

The comedy thriller series stars Tusshar Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Directed by Tabrez Khan, Dus June Kii Raat will be out on JioCinema on August 4.

10) Bad Monkey

The comedy, starring and executive produced by Vince Vaughn and hailing from award-winning executive producer Bill Lawrence, will stream on Apple TV+. Bad Monkey will make its global debut with the first two episodes on August 14, 2024. The 10-episode series will then have new episodes air every Wednesday through October 9. The cast also includes L Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat and Michelle Monaghan, among others.