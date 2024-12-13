Bandish Bandits season 2 review: New characters add interesting spin to this otherwise slow chapter

Bandish Bandits season 2 review: December has always been a month that sets the stage for a musical conclusion to the year, with numerous gigs taking place across the country. This year, there is a musical treat on OTT, with the second season of Bandish Bandits. Also read: Shreya Chaudhry: There are no bad people but bad situations in relationships, my mom warns me Bandish Bandit season 2 review: The second chapter of the show released on December 13.

While visually stunning, the second season falls short in terms of pacing. Despite its harmonious soundtrack, the show's slow-burning narrative might leave some viewers yearning for a more dynamic rhythm.

The plot

In 2020, Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry debuted in the OTT space as two musicians from different walks of life. Shreya's character of Tamanna was rooted in the world of pop music, while Ritwik's character was steeped in the traditional notes of Hindustani classical. The first chapter of their story beautifully captured the blending of their worlds. As their love blossomed, the narrative delved into the conflicts that arose from their differing love languages, resulting in them walking their separate ways.

The second part starts from the same point, showing Radhe and Tamanna on their own journey of self-discovery. Tamanna has enrolled herself in a music college in Kasauli, while Radhe is trying to protect the musical legacy of his grandfather Pandit Radhemohan Rathod (essayed by Naseeruddin Shah).

The second season sets the tone from the very beginning, delivering a pivotal plot twist in the first episode itself. The story takes a turn with the departure of Naseeruddin Shah's character. It catches pace with the release of a book exposing the darker aspects of his life, casting a shadow over the family's reputation. As the family struggles to come to terms with the aftermath, the show expertly weaves a complex narrative that explores the intricacies of family dynamics and the secrets that can destroy them.

In a notable departure from her pop icon persona, Tamanna is shown embracing a new chapter in her life, one that involves learning music and finding her voice. Notably, Tamanna's evolution is more pronounced and satisfying than Radhe's, who is seen struggling with his inner conflict of whether to stay true to his gharana music or to tweak it to match the tunes of today’s time.

In season two, the lives of Radhe and Tamanna intersect when they come to participate in a competition against each other to become India's top band. This moment sets the tone for the second season, which is a rich tapestry of emotions, drama, heartbreak, conflicts, and music.

What works

Created by Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, who has also directed the series, Bandish Bandits season two brings back Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, who deliver standout performances that shine throughout with more screentime.

While they undoubtedly steal the show, the new generation of actors also make a notable impact, bringing depth and nuance to the storyline. As they navigate the complexities of love, heartbreak, and ambition, these young actors infuse the narrative with a relatable sense of vulnerability and passion. Kunaal Roy Kapoor’s role, not pivotal to the storyline, however, brings comic relief.

The addition of new cast members, including Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar, bring significant depth and complexity to the storyline. Furthermore, Arjun Rampal's special appearance adds a layer of subtlety and intrigue to the story. The introduction of new characters has been immersed in the storyline in a way that one doesn’t miss the absence of Naseeruddin.

The second season of Bandish Bandits transcends the conventional boundaries of a love story. At its core, this season is an exploration of self-discovery, as the characters navigate the challenges of overcoming mental blocks and finding their unique voice.

The music in this latest instalment boasts of an impressive lineup of talented artists, including Nikhita Gandhi, OAFF, Siddharth Pandit, Swaroop Khan, Siddharth Mahadevan, Asees Kaur, and the legendary trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The musical contributions are noteworthy and recapture the enchanting melodies that made the first chapter memorable.

What doesn’t work

Although the storyline for season two has successfully branched out in new directions, the show's overall pacing suffers as a result. The momentum begins to flag around the fifth episode, giving way to a sluggish tempo that persists until the eighth episode.

In an effort to expand the narrative, the makers seem to have lost sight of the show's core essence i.e. the musical partnership between Radhe and Tamanna, the duo at the heart of the series, is surprisingly underemphasized and doesn’t do justice to the title. Their performances as a duo are relegated to rare instances, leaving viewers craving more of the musical chemistry that initially drew them to the show.

The verdict

Although the pace of Bandish Bandits season 2 is somewhat sluggish, the series still manages to warrant a one-time watch, largely due to the nostalgic memories of the first season, which created quite a stir upon its release in 2020. The makers have done a commendable job of introducing new characters, skillfully weaving their story arcs and character development in a way that feels organic and authentic, rather than forced or contrived.

Not forgetting, the musical performances are highlights and should not be missed.