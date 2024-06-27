Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul tears up while talking about battle with non-alcoholic hepatitis

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is proving to be a roller coaster ride for the contestants. From rivalries and friendships to name-calling and emotional outbursts, audiences are seeing every side of the housemates. Sana Makbul recently broke down on the show while speaking about her health condition. Despite being consoled by the housemates, she couldn't hold back her emotions. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Twitter digs up old video of Kritika attending 'BFF' Payal's wedding with Armaan Malik) Sana Makbul recently broke down while talking about dealing with non-alcoholic Hepatitis.

Sana Makbul reveals dealing with non- alcoholic Hepatitis

While recalling her diagnosis of liver disease, Sana told, "I've non- alcoholic Hepatitis- a liver disease. I'm one of those people who have never tasted alcohol in my life but has yet been diagnosed with it. People get to know about their liver disease mostly when they are in the last stage of it. I've been lucky in that case as I got to know about it pretty early."

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

She further said, "In 2021 I didn't understand what I was going through. There were days where I couldn't even get up from the bed."

Sana Makbul's acting journey

Sana, also known as Sana Makbul Khan, is a model and actress who has appeared in Hindi daily soaps and Telugu movies. She made her television debut on the reality show MTV Scooty Teen Diva as a contestant. Her first acting role was in the Hindi TV series Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De (2010). She has also appeared in shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2 (2011), Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? (2011-12), Arjun (2012), Aadat Se Majboor (2017-18), and Vish (2019). Prior to appearing on Bigg Boss 13, she participated in the reality series Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty, where she reached the semifinals and finished in 7th place.

Sana Makbul's fight in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Sana joined Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a contestant and has been making headlines for her friendships and conflicts within the house. She has had arguments with fellow contestants Sai Ketan Rao and Ranvir Shorey due to differences.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 premieres at 9PM on JioCinemas.