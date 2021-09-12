Bigg Boss OTT fame Akshara Singh says ex attempted acid attack on her: 'I was chased by boys with acid bottles'

Akshara Singh revealed her ex-boyfriend had hired boys to throw acid on her after their break-up. The Bhojpuri actor, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT, opened up about the troubled relationship and the aftermath of the split.

Speaking with a leading daily, she revealed that following their break-up, she began receiving threats to her life and career. It came to a point when she was chased by a group of boys with acid in their hands.

“I was getting so many threats that he would kill me or destroy my career but after my father’s conversation with me I gained so much strength that I stopped caring about anything. I did not even fear for my life. I had faced so many thing by then ki maut ka khauff he khatam hogaya tha. I felt kya karoge maroge he na… chalo maar lo. My ex sent few boys with acid bottles in their hand and also tried to destroy my career,” she said.

“I was chased by a few boys with acid bottles in their hand. They were running behind me. People who do drugs on streets, they were sent after me. I just pray to God that no female has to go through what I’ve suffered in my life,” Akshara added. She also revealed that she battled depression.

Akshara was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT. Through her stint, she held fans' attention for numerous incidents, a few involving Shamita Shetty and Moose Jattana. At the beginning of the season, Akshara told Milind Gaba, Nishant Bhat, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat and Prateek Sehajpal that she had not liked Moose's comment on her career.

“I was casually asking Moose to look for Millind Gaba for dinner and she said, ‘Gabe mere g**** me hai’. I felt bad. She is friendly with me but I didn’t like the tone. She also made a comment about my work saying ‘Ye jo tum Bhojpuri gaana waana gaati ho…(All these Bhojpuri songs that you sing..)’ That is how she speaks about my work. It doesn’t feel good,” she had said at the time.