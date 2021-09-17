Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty asks about ‘jiju’ Raj Kundra's well-being, watch

Shamita Shetty couldn't help but ask her mother, Sunanda Shetty, about Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty during her recent visit to the Bigg Boss OTT house. The reality show recently hosted a member from each contestant's family on the show.

An emotional Shamita broke down when she was reunited with her mother. While Sunanda tried to console her through the glass barrier between them, Shamita asked her about Raj Kundra. The businessman, who is married to Shilpa Shetty, was arrested for his alleged connection to a pornography racket.

“How is she and jiju?” Shamita asked Sunanda. “All fine,” her mother replied, adding that Shilpa is proud of Shamita and her son Viaan also sends Shamita his love.

“I'm so proud of you, your sister is so proud of you, Viaan has sent you his love. I am strong, you are strong and we have three women in our family who are really strong in our family and I want it to stay that way. Ups and downs are a part of life,” Sunanda said, adding “Shilpa is good, everybody is okay. She misses you a lot and we all are proud of you,” she said.

Raj was arrested in July. He was named as the key conspirator and has been accused of producing and circulating videos through apps. On Thursday, Shilpa's statement to the police about Raj's alleged involvement in the pornography racket was released.

In her statement, Shilpa claimed she wasn’t aware of the alleged pornographic racket run by Raj. She also said that she was not aware of the Bollyfame app or that pornographic films were made for Hotshots app through Viaan Industries.

Shamita had earlier revealed that she was in two minds about joining Bigg Boss OTT. But chose to participate because she had committed to it.

“So much happened that I definitely thought that maybe this is not the right time to go inside the Bigg Boss house but I had already committed to the show and once I make a commitment, nothing can stop me from honouring it,” she had said at the time.