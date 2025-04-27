Did Kim Soo-hyun 'two-time' Kim Sae-ron with another actor during his military service? Here's what we know

Kim Soo-hyun, who is already amid a row for allegedly dating a minor, was reportedly in a relationship with another actor during his military service. Korea Times, citing Money Today, reported that Soo-hyun dated the actor, who was a K-pop idol group member, "from around 2016 to 2019". They were labelmates at the same agency. (Also Read | Kim Soo-hyun's entire footage from South Korean show removed amid Kim Sae-ron row) Kim Soo-hyun is embroiled in controversy over his relationship with actor Kim Sae-ron, who was found dead in February. (REUTERS)(REUTERS)

Did Kim Soo-hyun date another actor in 2019?

Reportedly, Kim Soo-hyun and the actor parted ways in 2019 just before his discharge from the South Korean military. The report quoted a source, "The relationship between Kim Soo-hyun and the actress was an open secret in the entertainment industry. I heard that Kim often sent letters to her during his military service."

Another source said, "The exact starting point of their relationship is unclear, but it is certain that they dated between 2017 and 2019, when Kim was serving in the military." His agency, Gold Medalist, has not issued any statement regarding the rumour. Soo-hyun enlisted in the military in October 2017 and was discharged in July 2019.

All about Kim Soo-hyun row

Previously, the family of the late Kim Sae-ron claimed that Soo-hyun was in a relationship with her for six years since 2015. At that time, Gold Medalist said that they dated from "the summer of 2019 to the fall of 2020, after Kim Sae-ron had become an adult". In March, Soo-hyun said that he "didn't date her while she was a minor".

Soo-hyun is facing heat from Sae-ron's family amid claims that he was in a relationship with her when she was just 15, and that his agency, Gold Medalist, forced her to repay a debt prior to her death. Sae-ron was found dead at her home in Seoul on February 16. She was 24. He is best known for shows such as It's Okay to Not Be Okay, My Love from the Star and Queen of Tears.