Ekta Kapoor on releasing LGBT shows A Married Woman, His Storyy within 2 months: 'Let's normalize these love stories'

ALTBalaji head Ekta Kapoor has decided to put an end to the questions around the LGBTQ-themed shows on the streaming platform. The digital platform has released two shows about same-sex relationships, The Married Woman and His Storyy, in the course of just two months.

While A Married Woman, starring Monica Dogra and Riddhi Dogra, released in March, Satyadeep Misra and Mrinal Dutt's His Storyy is set to release later this month.

Taking to Twitter, Ekta shared a thread of tweets, elaborating the need for such stories. "This is for everyone who has been asking me why we are releasing two same gender love stories in a span of two months. To them, I would like to say that we do millions of opposite sex love stories & no one asks that," she began.

This is for everyone who has been asking me why we are releasing two same gender love stories in a span of two months. To them, I would like to say that we do millions of opposite sex love stories & no one asks that.

(1/6) pic.twitter.com/MNc9uC55PT — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 13, 2021





"That’s how marginalized and lowly represented stories of the LGBT community are. Acceptance for all kinds of love and ALTernate storytelling is what we, at ALTBalaji wish to showcase with our stories! Our recent launch, #TheMarriedWoman has been loved and appreciated by all! We’re humbled with the response of the audience and critics alike on our same gender love story! Here's hoping, our next show, #HisStoryy also makes a place in your hearts and helps people out there who are scared To be true to themselves," she continued.

"Staying closeted could be claustrophobic, in a world where accepting one’s sexuality and gender choice is a constant struggle, lets normalize these love stories one step at a time. Thank you India for giving us this support and acceptance in this alternative storytelling space. As our favorite dialogue from #TheMarriedWoman goes- 'Love is beyond everything. It’s beyond sexuality. It’s beyond conditioning. It’s beyond gender,'" she concluded the thread.

Also Read: 'Priyanka Chopra is omnipresent for me': Nick Jonas calls himself lucky to have actor as his muse

His Storyy recently made the headlines after the poster of the show was accused of plagiarism. The digital platform pulled down the poster and issued an apology.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON