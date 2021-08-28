Good projects and sorted finances boost your confidence: Annkit Bhatia

Actor Annkit Bhatia who started his career with the web show All About Section 377 says he was never hesitant about taking up an unconventional character.

“When this show was offered to me, I knew this will be a role that will project me as a performer. I was aware it will bring me more good work and I’ll not be just another newcomer on the block. The role of this young boy, trying to survive and maintain his identity went down very well with the audience. We also came up with the second part of the show and till date I get many positive messages for the character I played. I feel happy and proud that I was a part of the story that made a strong social point about homosexuality,” says 5 Meetings and Love Siyappa actor.

Hailing from Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Bhatia feels he was lucky to have been at right place on right time.

“When I landed in Delhi I knew it will not be that easy. I struggled for ten years while I was working in different BPOs to save money for an acting course. But that never happened! Instead, I joined theatre and started making audition videos. I shared them on social media. I strongly believed that koi toh dekhega hi mere videos. Eventually, it landed me my first break.”

Bhatia feels for an actor having good work in hand is the key to survival. “Good projects and sorted finances boost your confidence. Also, you can say no to projects easily. Like, I did one or two such projects just to generate backing for myself. I wanted to have a firm footing in the industry and simultaneously needed to improve my bank balance,” the Unafraid actor added.

Like many Bhatia too was looking to get back to work after lockdown and at present is happy playing antagonist. “I am so glad to have got good work in such tough times. When Bhagya Lakshmi came my way, I took it as challenge to play this negative character differently. Also, a new series is in the pipeline so for now I am at peace,” says Bhatia.