How did Shah Rukh Khan react when Aryan first told him about The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'Would he upload Mannat’s CCTV?'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his son Aryan Khan's upcoming project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, praising the bold concept and fresh storytelling approach. However, when he first heard about the show, he was rather apprehensive. Shah Rukh recalled an interesting anecdote, describing his reaction when Aryan told him he was doing a raw and edgy show about Bollywood. (Also Read: The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview out: Aryan Khan makes meta joke on arrest; Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh make cameos) Shah Rukh Khan praised The Ba***ds of Bollywood's fresh storytelling and gritty narrative, which explores Bollywood's raw and edgy side.

SRK's first reaction to The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Speaking at the event to unveil the preview of the Netflix show, Shah Rukh spilt the beans about the moment when Aryan first told him about the show. "When Aryan told me he was going to do a show about Bollywood, which is raw, edgy, with a bit of madness. For a moment, I thought he might upload Mannat’s CCTV footage on YouTube!” Shah Rukh joked, prompting laughter from the crowd.

However, the 59-year-old superstar went on to share his genuine admiration for the project, saying, "But he’s actually working on something unique and fresh. I’ll be honest—it took me a little while to catch the tone of the show, but once I did, I was completely drawn in. And honestly, I’m really happy about it.”

The pre-look of Aryan Khan’s debut web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was unveiled earlier this week. Blending stylised glimpses from the show with Aryan’s voiceover, the teaser instantly evoked shades of his father, Shah Rukh Khan. But while SRK famously spoke of pyaar (love), Aryan flips the script, focusing on vaar (attack), delivering a gritty narrative filled with action and intensity.

About the show

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks Aryan Khan’s debut as a writer and showrunner. It has already created a buzz for its promise of a gritty, unconventional take on the film industry. The preview of the show was launched today at an event in Mumbai.

With production backed by Gauri Khan, the series is co-created and co-written by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. Alongside lead actors Sahher Bambba and Lakshya, the ensemble cast includes Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.