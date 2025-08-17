Karan Johar is ‘proud’ of Aryan Khan, predicts Ba***ds of Bollywood is going to ‘smash all records’

The first look of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan's debut web series, was released on Sunday amid high expectations, and it sure didn't disappoint many. Several stars and fans reacted positively to the first look, and filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a close friend of the Khans, was one of them. Karan shared that he is sure that the show will break all the records when it releases on Netflix in the next few months. Karan Johar has showered praises on Aryan Khan's show.

Karan showers love on Aryan

Karan took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday and wrote, “Aryan! (red heart emoticons) Love you! This is going to smash all records! I am so proud of you!”

Karan Johar via Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Karan also wished all the best to actor Lakshya, who is one of the show's lead actors. He wrote, “So proud to see our boy shine as the leading man in this incredible series! The red carpet is ready @Lakshya! Go KILL it!” For the unversed, Lakshya starred in Kill, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's gory action thriller that released last year to critical acclaim. Lakshya was supposed to make his debut with the now-shelved Dostana 2. Kill was co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

About the show

Meanwhile, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is written and directed by Aryan Khan and produced by Gauri Khan. In the first look video, Aryan says, “Bollywood - jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wohi karunga, bohot saara pyaar… aur thoda sa vaar. (You have loved Bollywood and also attacked it. I will do the same, give it a lot of love and a little attack).”

The show also stars Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor. It is set to premiere on Netflix later this year, but a release date has not been announced.