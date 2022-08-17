Kareena Kapoor Khan shares 'atrangi' behind the scenes glimpses of her appearance on Case Toh Banta Hai. Watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor gave a sneak-peek of her upcoming episode from Case Toh Banta Hai. The actor will be appearing on the comedy show this Friday. On Wednesday, shared glimpses of her time on the sets where she is seen interacting with Ritesh Deshmukh. She wore a white formal pant suit. Riteish Deshmukh was seen in a black suit holding cue cards in the mock courtroom set.(Also read: Karan Johar ‘summoned’ for preventing people from keeping secrets, he says: 'Talk to my lawyer'. Watch)

She captioned her post, “atrangi courtroom - check, atrangi lawyers - check, atrangi witnesses - check, can't wait no more!” The video features Riteish, as well as the show's other cast members Varun Sharma, Kusha Kapila, and Gopal Datt.

One of her fans commented, “Super excited for this!!!!”. Another fan wrote, “God, my goddess looking so adorable.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on her video. Her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi commented, “Looking…Ssssssuuuuuupppaaahh.”

Case Toh Banta Hai is a comedy variety show, where celebrities defend themselves from unusual accusations levelled against them. Riteish Deshmukh features as 'janta ka lawyer (public's lawyer)' in the series, while Varun Sharma defends celebrities in his role as 'Bollywood insaaf specialist (Bollywood justice specialist).' Kusha Kapila is 'the fiesty judge' who will announce celebrities as guilty or innocent after lawyers' arguments.

Case Toh Banta Hai has started streaming on Amazon miniTV from July 29. It also features Gopal Dutt, Paritosh Tripathi, Monica Murthy, Sanket Bhosle, Sugandha Mishra, and Siddharth Sagar, who appear as witnesses.

Kareena’s latest release Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan has had a poor run at the box office, so far. She will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix film based on the novel, Devotion Of Suspect X. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

