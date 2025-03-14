Lee Dong Wook on becoming bolder with his choices and The Divorce Insurance | Interview

“I have become more daring and bold in choosing my projects,” says Korean superstar Lee Dong Wook. The multi-hyphenate actor, best known for his roles as the enigmatic Grim Reaper in Goblin, the yearning gumiho in Tale of the Nine-Tailed, and the deadly assassin in A Shop for Killers, has cemented his status as a household name beyond South Korea. (Also read: Goblin's Lee Dong Wook and SHINee's Minho chosen as Global Ambassadors for the Olympics) Korean superstar Lee Dong Wook seeks fresh roles, prioritizing personal passion over popularity in his career.

A return with The Divorce Insurance

Now, he returns to the rom-com space with Prime Video’s much-anticipated The Divorce Insurance, playing Noh Ki-jun, an insurance actuary who has been married and divorced three times—an experience that leads him to devise a divorce insurance scheme.

At 43, Lee remains one of the most eligible bachelors in South Korean entertainment. He recently admitted on a variety show that he has grown comfortable being single and is too lazy to date. But how did he approach playing a character whose experiences differ so greatly from his own?

“I don't think being married and divorced three times in real life would have helped me understand Noh Ki-jun any better. I just focused on the script because all the answers were there. I can’t reveal too much, but if you watch the show, you’ll relate to Noh Ki-jun and his unique characteristics. It all came naturally to me after reading the script,” he shares in an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times over Zoom.

Something new to offer

Though his striking looks have long been part of his appeal, Lee has consistently pushed boundaries with his craft, proving his versatility as an artist.

“I constantly reinvent myself, and maybe that’s why my performances feel fresh every time. I work hard to bring something new to the table,” he says.

It has been 25 years since his acting debut in 1999. After skyrocketing to fame with My Girl in 2005, he has delivered both iconic and underrated performances in dramas like Hotel King and The Recipe, as well as films such as Arang and The Beauty Inside.

With time, his choices have only become bolder.

“With each passing year, I try to care less about my popularity or what people might think of my projects. Instead, I follow my heart and choose roles that draw me in—things that feel new and exciting. That’s why I think I’m becoming braver with my choices,” he reflects.

The Divorce Insurance premieres on Prime Video on March 31.