Lock Upp: Ali Mercchant says his driver, manager have more brains than Payal Rohatgi, calls her 'chugli chachi'

Ali Mercchant got into an ugly fight with Lock Upp co-contestant Payal Rohatgi after a task and ended up calling her names, blaming her for being double-faced. Ali entered the show only recently as a wild card contestant. Kangana Ranaut is the host of Lock Upp that streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player. (Also read: Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi and Azma Fallah enter the show)

When Payal was seen telling contestants from the opposing team about her nominations for chargesheet on Lock Upp, contestants from her own team got upset. They were unhappy as she did not play for the team. Ali walked up to Payal and said, "You think you are smart? Even my driver and managers have better brains than you. We came to you thinking you are all alone being as you have been punished. No one should trust you, she is the biggest liar. Chugli chachi."

Early in the morning, Payal was seen calling everyone to her confinement zone and discussing the nominations for the chargesheet. She told Shivam Sharma that she took his name. Later, she also talked to Sara Khan and Poonam Pandey. Sara and Poonam later revealed their discussion with Payal to Saisha Shinde and Munawar Faruqui.

Chetan Hansraj then confronted Payal and said, "You are behaving like double dholki, going behind our backs and talking." Nisha also asked Payal why she did not heed to the discussion she had with her team about the chargesheet. Later in the day, Poonam Pandey convinced Payal to give up during a task. This happened after Payal cried and requested Poonam to help her win instead.

Lock Upp with soon get two new wild card entries. Actor and model Mandana Karimi, the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 9 (2015) and Pakistani beauty blogger Azma Fallah will be seen on the show soon. Azma also appeared on MTV Splitsvilla's season 13 last year.

