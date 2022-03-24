Lock Upp written update day 24: Saisha Shinde says 'my mom calls me Swapnil sometimes, but I understand her agony'

On Wednesday's episode of Lock Upp, Saisha Shinde opened up about being addressed by the wrong pronouns. Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player and Kangana Ranaut is the host of the show. (Also read: Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi and Azma Fallah enter the show)

The Lock Upp episode began with Saisha getting upset when told that she may not be allowed to smoke as all doors had been shut. She started shouting and said she did not care for rules of the jail. She got to smoke and Kaaranvir called Saisha "he" by mistake. Nisha Rawal then urged everyone to take extra care and ensure that they address Saisha with "she, her". When questioned if she even knew what Saisha wanted, Nisha said, "Last night, we had a discussion and she understands it is different. She also gets that people do not do it on purpose but we should be extra careful."

Munawar Faruqui slammed Nisha for shouting and said, "I do not think Saisha needs anyone to stand for her." Nisha then said, "If we cannot respect her choice in this jail, what do you think the world will do? She feels choked and cannot talk about it by herself." Saisha began crying as Nisha and Munawar fought over the matter.

However, Saisha later said, "I am glad this happened. Now, people will see what a transwoman goes through. Even for something as small as the pronouns. How will you feel if I call you (Kaaranvir) she or Poonam he all the time?" Later, she was heard saying, "My mom also calls me Swapnil sometimes. I understand my mom's agony, of course I get that you do not have any intentions of non-acceptance."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail