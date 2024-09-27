Love Is Blind Season 6's controversial couple break up; fans say, ‘still not JLo and Affleck get over it’

Love is officially off the menu for Love Is Blind Season 6 stars Sarah Ann Bick and Jeramey Lutinski, who have decided to part ways after months together. In a dramatic Instagram Story on September 24, Sarah Ann, 30, announced the end of their relationship, which didn’t blossom in the pods but began after Lutinski had initially proposed to fellow contestant Laura Dadisman. Their love story, confirmed during the reunion, drew a lot of flak, with the couple bombarded by hate messages, and now fans are curious to know what went wrong. Love is Blind Sarah Ann Bick and Jeramey Lutinski break up(Instagram)

“I think it’s time to address the end of my relationship with Jeramey,” Sarah wrote in one of her Instagram stories. “Not that it’s necessary or that I feel obligated to do so, but I’d love to offer my side of the story for those who are curious.”

Sarah Ann shared that she’s been inundated with questions about whether she and Jeramey are still together, with fans even letting her know he’s dating other people on apps. To end this for once and all, she said, For my healing and growth, and because I’m still in the pursuit of finding my true love, I’d like to end the questions and rumors.”

Although the Netflix star didn’t delve into the specifics of her breakup or its reasons, she did invite her followers to participate in a “ask me a question” poll, promising to address their responses in an upcoming Instagram Reel. She said that the reason she likes talking to her fans is because she really wants to find someone special, someone she loves deeply. "I'm still in pursuit of finding my true love," she wrote. “Thank you for rocking with me this long.”

Sarah Ann reveals ‘nothing went wrong’

As soon as news of the breakup broke, the internet was buzzing with speculation. Some netizens even suggested cheating or violence had played a role. However, Sarah quickly put an end to the rumours. In a video, as promised, she clarified there was no physical violence or infidelity, praising Jeramey for defending his character. She emphasized that their relationship was just like any other, sharing how Jeramey would even cook her breakfast. Sarah also reflected on how drastically the public's attitude toward them changed once Love Is Blind aired.

Reddit reacts to Sarah Ann Bick and Jeramey Lutinski's split

Social media was ablaze when the couple began dating, with Laura gaining public sympathy as many believed she was wronged by Jeramey throughout their time together, from the honeymoon to moving in. Now, the breakup has reignited the discussion, with netizens quick to react. "We are not shocked," one user wrote. "Lol, you're still not Ben and JLo, get over it," added another.

"I'm pretty sure everyone forgot about you guys once the season ended," a third chimed in. "Nobody believed y'all were still together. The shocking part is y'all 'lasted' this long," someone else said. Another commented, “I respect how mature y'all are being about this. It's like Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline – no negativity, just a simple 'we broke up.' The end.”

The 30-year-old contacted Jeramey through private messages when he and Laura were having relationship problems. Their relationship eventually ended on camera after Jeramey lied about meeting Sarah late at night. At the show's reunion earlier this year, Jeramey and Sarah Ann announced that they had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for about a year since the show ended filming. They also revealed moving in with each other.

Reacting to the backlash Jeremy earlier said, "The amount of hate myself and other cast mates have received is over the top. We all had the courage to put ourselves in the public eye to watch an experiment unfold. For you it's entertainment, for us it was a part of life at an accelerated pace."

He added in his Instagram post, "Unfortunately for the world, filming 8-10 hours a day isn't enough. Next time we'll recommend having cameras attached 24/7. We'll make sure everyone is perfect at every moment and nothing but blunted boring moments happen."