Marvel finally debuts their most fan-favourite villain in the Ironheart finale

Marvel's Ironheart introduces Mephisto, played by Sacha Baron Cohen.

Marvel fans finally got what they’ve been waiting for. The devil himself, Mephisto, has officially arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans have been anticipating since WandaVision premiered over four years ago, and now Mephisto, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, made his entrance at last. The sinister revealed his true identity to Riri Williams in the climax of Ironheart, offering her the same kind of mysterious deal he once gave to Parker Robbins a.k.a. The Hood (Anthony Ramos).

Ironheart finale ends with a devil’s bargain

While most of the show’s characters believed their villain would be Dormamm, by the end of the finale, Riri's dead best friend Natalie (Lyric Ross) is miraculously resurrected, and black veins similar to Parker's begin to creep across Riri’s arms.

When Entertainment Weekly pressed show creator Chinaka Hodge about finally including Mephisto, he said, “That’s a really great question,” and added, “I wish I could answer it more plainly. It was not my decision alone. I was empowered by Marvel to make that decision... I don't know what will happen next with the character or with Sacha in the MCU. But as a fan, I'm really hoping to see him make lots of appearances.”

“I was surprised by the ending just as much as the audience will be,” she shared.

“I think it's a really fun payoff, and we're setting up Riri to make big, grown woman decisions in the MCU. I think our cliffhangers will excite our fans and allow them to dream around whatever doom might befall them.”

What’s Next for Marvel’s new Tony Stark, Riri Williams?

Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri, told EW, “I think it’s so yummy that Riri doesn’t have to walk the traditional hero path.”

“She has already crossed some lines and figured she’ll handle the consequences on the other side. So what exactly is the scope? What’s the scale of those consequences? And does she continue to resist? Does she continue to do the right thing or does she lean into the other part of her?”

Interestingly, in a mid-credits scene, Parker Robbins is seen back at Stanton’s magic shop, now stripped of his magical hood. He meets Zelma (Reegan Aliyah) and asks for “Supreme-like help.”

“I love this role and I’d love to have the opportunity to do more with him,” Ramos told EW. “And to dive deeper into Parker and Mephisto’s relationship and how his failure affects him.”

When EW asked what’s next for Riri Williams, Hodge teased, “I look forward to answering that question with a staff of writers.”

For now, fans can catch up with Ironheart Season 1 streaming on Disney+.