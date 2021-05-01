Money Heist Season 5: Rio actor Miguel Herrán pens a note for Tokyo star Ursula Corbero, fans say they're 'crying'

Money Heist Season 5, formally known as La Casa de Papel, is currently under production. The fifth and final season has the surviving core team return to complete the heist. Although the plot details are under tight wraps, Rio actor Miguel Herrán had confirmed he has wrapped his share of shoot for the show. The actor has now penned a sweet note addressed to Ursula Corbero, who plays his on-screen girlfriend Tokyo.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with Ursula in the frame and called her a 'brave' person. "When I grow up I want to be as brave as you are, my friend," he said, in Spanish. Ursula took to the comments section and dropped a heart and a dove emoji.

The picture is from a scene from Money Heist season 4. Tired of her life on the island, Tokyo takes off but hands over a phone to Rio so that the two could stay connected. The events that unfold after the scene results in Rio landing in a torture chamber and the remaining group reuniting for a new heist.

Fans got emotional courtesy of the post. "I MISS YOU BOTH TOGETHER," a fan confessed. "I’m crying btw," added another. "Love u both omg 🥺🥺 I'll miss u so bad," a third fan said. A fan also posed the million-dollar question on behalf of the whole fandom. "When is season 5 coming please," a fan asked.

Last week, Miguel shared a picture with his mask on and penned a thank you note for fans. "Rio.. It has been an incredible journey with you. Today we close a stage together.. And I can only tell you two things… THANK YOU AND I LOVE YOU!” he said.

Previously, Berlin actor Pedro Alonso also hinted that he might have completed his share of shoot for the show. He penned a long note addressing Álvaro Morte, who plays the famous Professor, and said, "It has been an extraordinary journey @alvaromorte One of those that really deserve to be kept in a treasure chest after the odyssey."

Money Heist was renewed for the fifth season last summer. The production was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Netflix recently confirmed that the new season would premiere later this year.

