Movie and OTT releases this week: Akhanda 2, Goodbye June, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and more

This week brings a lot of content for entertainment lovers. After legal impediments deferred its release date, Boyapati Srinu’s Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 is hitting the theatres this week. The film, which was originally slated to be released on December 5, is coming to theatres on December 12. Apart from Akhanda 2, other movies like Christmas Karma and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 are also hitting cinemas this week. Apart from that, Sholay is also set to be re-released in 4K. Akhanda 2 stars Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Here, we take a look at some of the theatrical and OTT releases that are taking place this week.

Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu. The cast includes Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinishetty, and Harshaali Malhotra.

Also read: Saali Mohabbat review: This Radhika Apte, Divyenndu thriller is watchable; could have benefitted from more thrills

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan. The sequel to the 2015 comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, the movie features Kapil Sharma as the lead. Asrani, Akhilendra Mishra, Vipin Sharma, and Sushant Singh join the film, along with Jamie Lever, Smita Jaykar, and Supriya Shuklaa.

Christmas Karma

Gurinder Chadha’s latest film, Christmas Karma, is set for its release on December 12. The cast of this feel-good Christmas musical includes Kunal Nayyar, Leo Suter, and Charithra Chandran, among others.

Regional movies

Movies like Kairee, Sree Ayyappan, Psych Siddhartha, and The Devil are out this week.

Ella McCay

Directed by James L. Brooks, Ella McCay is up for its theatrical release on December 12. The cast of the film includes Emma Mackey, Woody Harrelson, and Kumail Nanjiani, among others.

Also read: ‘Kabhi ghamand nahi…’: Akshay Kumar responds to fan crediting him for Akshaye Khanna’s performance in Dhurandhar

OTT releases

Saali Mohabbat, marking actor Tisca Chopra’s directorial debut, is set to stream from December 12 on OTT platform ZEE5. Produced by Jio Studios and designer Manish Malhotra’s Stage5 Production, the film boasts an ensemble cast of Radhika Apte, Divyenndu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sharat Saxena, and Sauraseni Maitra.

Apart from this, the web series Man vs Baby and the movie Goodbye June can be streamed on Netflix. Real Kashmir Football Club, a sports-drama web series starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul, is currently being streamed on Sony LIV.