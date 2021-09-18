Neha Bhasin, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehajpal: The most 'over the top' contestants on Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss started a new format for online streaming this year with Bigg Boss OTT and the theme was “over the top entertainment”. After one month of the show, that was live streamed online 24X7, it is time we scrutinised the contestants for their OTT factor.

Neha Bhasin

Singer Neha Bhasin, known for her unapologetically honest opinions, was among the first ones to prove that Bigg Boss OTT will indeed be over the top. Right from her bold fashion statements to her behaviour on the show, Neha was one contestant who did not think twice before doing what she wanted. The now-evicted contestant had ugly fights with her co-contestants.

She also struck a connection with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Pratik's sister had warned them to maintain a distance and even Neha expressed her concerns. She had said she was not sure what her family would think, watching her chemistry with Pratik.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty about ‘jiju’ Raj Kundra's well being. Watch

Akshara Singh

The Bhojpuri star had her own share of fights on Bigg Boss OTT. She also found great friends in co-contestants Zeeshan Khan and Milind Gaba and their antics entertained the audience. Even after her eviction, Akshara continued to add 'over the top' masala to the show through her scandalous statements. While she called Karan Johar an unfair host, she also labelled the show as scripted.

Pratik Sehajpal

Reality show star Pratik Sehajpal began his journey on a rather controversial note. Even before entering the house, he managed to irk a few co-contestants, including Shamita Shetty and even had an altercation with host Karan Johar. He maintained the tempo inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and was often found locking horns with one or the other person. He even had a physical fight with Zeeshan Khan.

Interestingly, Pratik also managed to strike a chord with co-contestant Neha Bhasin. Despite their fights, they grew closer and were often seen comforting each other on the show.

Who do you think was the most over the top on Bigg Boss OTT?