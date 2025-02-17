Netflix star Kim Sae Ron's final film's director breaks silence after her death: ‘I feel deeply saddened…’

In light of Kim Sae Ron’s unfortunate passing, a close friend of the South Korean actress revealed how the news of her sudden demise caught them off guard. The young actress was only 24 years old, and she was found dead inside her home in Seongdong District, Seoul, on Sunday. The Bloodhounds drama star’s dear pal told K-media outlet OSEN that she was preparing to make her acting comeback with the film Guitar Man. South Korean actor Kim Sae Ron repeatedly pushed back her comeback to the acting scene after her 2022 DUI case. She was sadly found dead at her residence on February 16, 2025.

Making her debut at age 9, the actress shot to fame with her roles in movies like The Man from Nowhere and The Neighbor. It was her latest contribution to the 2023 hit Netflix K-drama Bloodhounds that consolidated her standout position on the Hallyu front. However, her success was short-lived due to a drunken-driving crash in May 2022. Consequently, she stepped down from her role in the Trolley series to reflect.

The incident in Gangnam District resulted in property damage. Kim was fined $20 million won, or $13,850 US.

Guitar Man director pays tribute to Kim Sae Ron

Contrary to how public humiliation drove the actress into hiding, the director of her final film - which will be released posthumously - only had words of praise for her.

Shortly after the sad news of Kim’s death made headlines, Guitar Man’s director, Shin Jae Ho, paid tribute to her. "I first met Kim Sae-ron during the script reading for 'Guitar Man.' She was so bright and down-to-earth. After the reading, we went out for a meal together and had a great conversation,” he recounted in an exclusive interview with the Hankook Ilbo on Monday.

Highlighting her acting prowess despite being long out of work due to her DUI controversy, he said, “She was full of energy. Even though she had been acting for a long time, she was incredibly professional.”

“On set, she didn't feel like a young actress; she had the presence of a senior colleague. Among the cast of 'Guitar Man,' she had the most experience and showed remarkable skill,” he added.

Kim Sae Ron's last film staff shocked by her sudden death

Applauding the late actress’ dedication to her craft, Shin continued, “She had a way of leading the mood on set with her positive attitude. She was meticulous when it came to work but very modest and approachable in daily life.

“I remember her giving clothes to the staff as gifts and leaving behind many joyful memories.” The movie director further emphasised that the project’s heartbroken staff members were still reeling from the shock.

“She played the keyboardist in an unknown band in the film, and I know she practiced the keyboard diligently,” Shin said of her role in the forthcoming movie. He then grieved, “She genuinely loved music. We encouraged each other throughout the shoot, which makes this situation even harder to believe. I feel deeply saddened."

Kim Sae Ron's death under investigation

A friend ultimately discovered Sae Ron’s body when she didn’t attend a scheduled meeting, per reports. “We have not found any signs of foul play as of yet, but we are investigating the circumstances of the death,” the police said.

Bloodhounds was supposed to be Kim’s comeback shot at acting. However, the controversy resulted in her role being edited out. She was also planning to participate in the play “Dongchimi” last year but gave up that spot as well. Guitar Man is set to be the late Kim Sae Ron’s final movie and overall last project. The movie is still in the post-production stage and is expected to premiere later this year. It remains to be seen how much of Kim we’ll see in the movie.