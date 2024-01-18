Netizens upset with Billie Eilish's song Bury A Friend as the opening theme of True Detective Season 4

“It’s just really f**king nicely female," said Issa López, showrunner of True Detective: Night Country, when describing Billie Eilish's song Bury a Friend. This 2019 single now serves as the soundtrack for the main title sequence of the fourth season of the HBO crime thriller. Billie Eilish at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024.(Getty Images via AFP)

Upon joining the series, López emphasized that crafting the opening titles ranked second in priority, following only the crucial task of casting the lead detectives.

Initial Reactions to Season Premiere

Actress Jodie Foster at the red carpet event for the HBO series, True Detective: Night Country on Jan. 11, 2024.(AP)

Following the debut episode, fans promptly shared their initial reactions, and the overwhelming sentiment is negative. On X (previously Twitter), users strongly expressed their disapproval of the new season, with some mocking the decision to use Billie Eilish's song Bury A Friend in the opening sequence through various memes. Here's how some of them reacted:

Nevertheless, numerous fans rallied in support of the show, hailing it as a comeback for the franchise.

Contrasting Reviews for Season 4

Although the fourth season of the HBO crime series has garnered positive reviews, boasting a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score from 73 reviews, there seems to be a segment of the fanbase that was dissatisfied with the show's new direction, reflected in a lower Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 69%.

Helmed by Mexican filmmaker Issa López (known for Tigers Are Not Afraid), Season 4, with López's involvement in writing or co-writing all six episodes, revitalizes the conventional neo-noir framework of True Detective.

The narrative unfolds in Ennis, Alaska, a fictitious mining town situated 150 miles north of the Arctic Circle. Here, the story navigates through weeks of uninterrupted winter darkness during the annual polar night and chronicles the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of eight men from a research station.

Jodie Foster, from left, Issa Lopez and Kali Reis at the red carpet event for their HBO series, True Detective: Night Country on Jan. 11, 2024.(AP)

The show features a stunning ensemble cast including Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. This season is comprised of six episodes, with the season finale scheduled to release on February 25.