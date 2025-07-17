Panchayat actor Aasif Khan discharged from hospital, clarifies he did not have a heart attack

Actor Aasif Khan, best known for his role in Panchayat, has been discharged from the hospital after a recent health scare. Addressing the swirling rumours, Aasif clarified that he did not have a heart attack as previously speculated. (Also read: Panchayat actor Aasif Khan shares health update after hospitalisation due to ‘health issues’) Aasif Khan reassured fans he is fit and optimistic about his recovery.

Aasif discharged from hospital

"First of all, I want to clarify—it was not a heart attack. It was gastroesophageal reflux disease. The symptoms felt like a heart attack, but I’m totally fit," he said in an interview with TOI, putting an end to the confusion.

The incident occurred after Aasif drove all day from his hometown in Rajasthan to Mumbai. Later that evening, he experienced chest pain, fainted in the bathroom, and was rushed to the hospital.

Following medical tests, doctors advised Aasif to make lifestyle changes, particularly in his diet. He has reportedly been advised to stop eating dal baati, limit his non-veg intake and work out more. Despite the scare, Aasif remains optimistic and says the episode won’t interfere with his professional commitments.

One unexpected upside of his hospital stay, however, was a break from the digital world. “I was away from my phone and it felt good. I’ve got so many messages—it’ll take me a month to reply to everyone. I didn’t expect so much love. It was very emotional,” he shared.

Aasif's emotional post from hospital

While admitted, Aasif posted a reflective message from what appeared to be his hospital room, writing: “Realising after watching this for past 36 hours. Life is short, don’t take one day for granted. Everything can change in a moment. Be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is more important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift and we are blessed.”