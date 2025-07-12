Actor Sunita Rajwar's Instagram inbox flooded with hate and abuses over pregnant Khushboo remark in Panchayat season 4

For her recent outing, the fourth season of Panchayat, actor Sunita Rajwar has been receiving a lot of love for her performance, but also hatred for one of the scenes on the show. Actor Sunita Rajwar on her recent visit to Lucknow.(Photo: HT)

“Mujhe log bahut buri-buri gaaliyan de rahe hain, saying: ‘How could you make such nasty comments to a pregnant Khushboo?’,” says the actor, as she refers to a scene in the show, where her character (Kranti Devi) gets into a fight with the character Khushboo, played by actor Tripti Sahu, and links to a father-like character deputy pradhan Prahlad Cha, played by actor Faisal Malik.

Despite all the negative comments, Sunita is content, as it makes her believe that she delivered her part well. “Koi kos raha hai, koi bad-dua de raha hai… On one hand, they’re congratulating me for becoming the pradhan in the show, and on the other, they’re cursing me for that comment. My Insta inbox is filled with abuses. But, it has boosted my confidence as I feel I played my part convincingly,” says Sunita, adding that she has “even replied to most of them”.

Sunita reveals that while she has been called “irritating yet cute padosi” for her work in Gullak, this hate came as a surprise and she is “enjoying the hate”. She adds, “My husband and I were reading the messages and laughing about how innocently people get so involved in a show, despite knowing it’s fake. Later, I am thinking of making a reel based on these comments. Such things are a medal for me as it gives me the confidence that I was able to play my role convincingly.”

Sunita says that she was totally convinced with the script. “See, in the show Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) also makes comments on my character liking me with the MLA. In anger, I too do the same. As Kranti Devi, I was totally convinced about my nasty retaliation but then since my role is negative it looks bad! However, personally, I am not justifying it.”

Completing 25 years in Mumbai, the actor says now it's time for a real challenge for her.

Sunita Rajwar

“The challenge is to portray my role in a way that people don’t feel ki Bittu Ki Mummy (Gullak) or Kranti Devi (Panchayat) aa gai. In the industry, one can’t deny that you get typecast. So, for now, as an actor it’s a challenge for me in doing my similar-typical roles in a different way. I have seen a time when I had to take a break from acting in absence of work so why deny roles when they are coming upfront! Also, being a trained actor, it’s my duty to do them differently. My basic traits will remain the same but I can surely do them differently.”

Interestingly, she has a variety of flowers in a bouquet. “I have done a web-series that we shot in Varanasi that will hopefully come soon. Unfortunately, my international film Santosh will not be released in India, due to the ban, else people would have seen me in a very different light. That’s the reason I am doing independent films and have already shot for three indie projects and a student film where I have all experimental roles and am even playing the leading role. Such projects give a lot of satisfaction.”