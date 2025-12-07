Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man release date announced- Everything you need to know about Cillian Murphy starrer

Get your caps on, because the Peaky Blinders are walking back into the fog. Four years after fans watched the Shelby family ride off at the end of the series, the gang returns in a new Netflix feature film titled Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Written by creator Steven Knight and directed by Tom Harper, the film picks up the story in a far harsher moment for both the family and the country. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man release date annnounced(Netflix)

Cillian Murphy talks about returning as Tommy Shelby

Cillian Murphy slips back into the role of Tommy Shelby, a character he once said he had finally put to rest. But he told Netflix,“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me". “It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans," he added.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man plot

As per Netflix, the film is set in Birmingham in 1940, with the Second World War tightening its grip across Europe. Tommy, who has been living in self-imposed exile, is forced home when the chaos of the war collides with unfinished business from his own past. What follows is a grim fight for survival, and perhaps redemption. “The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders,” Knight told Netflix. “It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war."

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man cast

The film brings back familiar faces while adding several new ones. Cillian Murphy leads the cast alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Jay Lycurgo, Barry Keoghan and Stephen Graham. The mix of long-time cast members and heavy hitters from across film and TV adds weight to the story’s darker wartime tone.

When is Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man releasing?

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man arrives in select theatres on March 6, 2026, and streams on Netflix from March 20, 2026.