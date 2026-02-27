PM Narendra Modi meets, clicks selfie with Fauda team in Israel; Lior Raz calls it a ‘huge honour’

On Thursday, PM Modi took to X and shared a selfie with the team of Fauda, writing, “Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work! #Fauda.” In an interview with ANI, Fauda star Lior Raz recalled the Netflix premiere of the series at the Goa Film Festival and expressed his wish to collaborate with India in the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India on Friday after a historic two-day state visit to Israel, the first in nine years, during which both countries elevated their bilateral ties to a Special Strategic Partnership. During his visit, he met the team of the critically acclaimed series Fauda . The show’s creator and lead actor, Lior Raz , called it a huge honour and lauded PM Modi’s support for acting, production and the arts.

“It was amazing, and it was a huge honour to meet the Prime Minister of India. Such a huge country, and we know that we have a large audience in India for our shows. To receive this honour from your Prime Minister — for us, it is great to see how he supports acting, producing and art in your country. I think this is something that we should learn to do in our country as well. We would love to collaborate again. My show Fauda had its Netflix premiere at the Goa Film Festival, and we would love to come back and do it again,” said Lior Raz.

About Fauda The Israeli television series Fauda, developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, draws from their experiences in the Israel Defense Forces. It tells the story of Doron, a commander in the Mista'arvim unit, and his team. In the first season, they pursue a Hamas arch-terrorist known as “The Panther”. Internationally, the series is streamed on Netflix.

The show, starring Lior Raz, Hisham Sulliman, Shadi Mar’i, Laëtitia Eïdo, Tzachi Halevy, Yuval Segal, Neta Gerti, Tomer Kapon, Itzik Cohen and Rona-Lee Shimon, has had four seasons so far. The first season was released in 2015 and was filmed in Kafr Qasim during the 2014 Gaza War. The second season premiered in 2017, the third in 2019 and the fourth aired in early 2023. The fifth season has been shot and is slated for release this year.

The show’s Indian adaptation, Tanaav, was released in 2022 and has had two seasons so far. It features Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Danish Husain, Ekta Kaul and M.K. Raina, among others, and is available to stream on SonyLIV.



