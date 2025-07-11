Reddit thinks The Great Indian Kapil Show's ‘new episodes just aren't funny’ amid waning viewership

If the ratings for Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, are anything to go by, Season 3 has been lukewarm so far. Redditors reacting to the news had a long list of gripes with the show, the biggest one being how it just wasn’t funny anymore, unlike its TV counterpart, The Kapil Sharma Show. (Also Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 shows decline in viewership after Salman Khan episode; Ranbir Kapoor ep still on top) The Great Indian Kapil Show returned for a third season on Netflix on 21 June.

Reddit lists out reasons for waning interest in Kapil’s show

When a Redditor posted the news of the declining viewership of The Great Indian Kapil Show, people had strong feelings about it. One person wrote, “Har cheez ka apna sthaan, kaal aur patra hota hai. (Everything has its place) Kapil’s show was never meant for Netflix. They did it for the money, sure but Netflix can never become television in India. Tier 2, Tier 3 cities still watch his reruns on TV. Iski audience OTT wali nahi hai. (Theirs is not an OTT audience) Simple.” Another agreed and said, “Netflix audience is different then the regular audience. He should come back to Sony Liv.”

However, one person believed that the issue lied in that the show’s jokes were no longer funny, “The new episodes just aren’t funny. The older shows with Dr Gulati and Arora Saab were way funnier and enjoyable to watch.” Another agreed, writing, “I was shocked when I didn't laugh even at Sunil Grover's performance.”

One Redditor even called out the show creators for switching to double entendre jokes since they premiered on Netflix, “And moving to Netflix increased the double meaning jokes.. when they were on sony they were actually focusing on content and script but now they are more focused around doing double meaning jokes which is moving towards vulgar, random acts.” A redditor agreed, “Honestly, the jokes are cringe and the drag men shtick has run it's course.”

Some thought that the audience Kapil’s show had on TV cannot be replicated on OTT, citing, “I have Netflix and my parents used to watch CID crime patrol and Kapil’s show on tv but they don’t watch it on Netflix they say are Netflix pe acchi movies aur series dekhenge ye toh tv pe bhi dekh sakate hai. (We’ll watch good films on Netflix and shows like this on TV)”

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

Like The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony, The Great Indian Kapil Show features celebrities promoting their upcoming movies. The opening episode, which featured Salman Khan, got 1.6 million views and 1.9 million viewing hours based on ‘total hours viewed divided by runtime’.

However, viewership went down for the later episodes, which featured the cast of Metro In Dino and Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, and Yuzvendra Chahal. The next episode will feature Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Pratik Gandhi, and Jitendra Kumar as guests.