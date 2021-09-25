Sangram aka Ankur Bhatia on Aarya bagging Emmy nomination: Everything is falling in place perfectly

He may have been around in the entertainment industry for over a decade now, but Ankur Bhatia’s breakthrough happened only with last year’s web project Aarya, which he says finally established him as an actor.

So, when the series recently bagged a nomination for Best Drama Series at the International Emmys, Bhatia is elated and feels life has come a full circle.

“It indeed is. I feel fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to work alongside Sushmita Sen, and other brilliant actors in the series. It has been a life changing experience to be directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat,” says Bhatia.

The actor, who essayed the role of Sangram, Sen’s onscreen Aarya, further adds, “I’m thrilled and honoured that Aarya got nominated. It’s just simply incredible. I’m so happy it resonated with audiences as well as the industry and is getting international recognition.”

With the second season already in the making, this nomination seems like the perfect timing for Bhatia.

“Yes, it is! Everything is falling in place perfectly. I just can’t thank the universe enough that my hard work got appreciated and is being recognised. It motivates me to do bigger and better things. I can’t hold my excitement for season two,” he exclaims.

And Bhatia surely is hoping for a win. “Hoping and praying. But, honestly, being nominated is as good as winning so I’m extremely happy,” he continues, “To me personally, if I win an award, it matters, and if I don’t, it doesn’t matter. I think every actor has a different approach towards it. Any kind of recognition and appreciation is beautiful.”