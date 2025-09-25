Akhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf: Sanjana Ganesan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood-coded love for Bumrah at Asia Cup

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan's directorial debut, is the talk of the town. The satire on Bollywood has been appreciated by fans and critics, enabling it to enter the top five non-English Netflix shows worldwide. The show has been noted for its starry cameos, including all three Khans. But one that has stolen the show is Emraan Hashmi, playing a version of himself. His exchange with Raghav Juyal's character gave one of the most memorable moments of the show, which has now been recreated on a cricket field of all places. Sanjana Ganesan borrowed Raghav Juyal's The Ba***ds of Bollywood line while showing appreciation for husband Jasprit Bumrah.

Sanjana Ganesan recreates The Ba***ds of Bollywood line for Bumrah

In The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Raghav's character, Parveiz, is a huge Emraan fan. As he meets his idol, he breaks into an impromptu song. Later, he says to the actor: "Akhi duniya ek taraf, Emraan Hashmi ek taraf (The whole world on one side, Emraan Hashmi on one)."

On Wednesday, Raghav and co-star Bobby Deol attended the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE, appearing on the boundary-side at the India vs Bangladesh game. While promoting their show, they interacted with Sanjana Ganesan, who is anchoring the sideline show for the tournament's official broadcaster. During their interaction, Raghav teased Sanjana about her husband Jasprit Bumrah, who is playing for Team India in the tournament.

At the end of their segment, Raghav urged Sanjana to say: "Akhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf (The whole world on one side, my Bumrah on one)." Sanjana laughed and blushed but complied like a good sport. The official broadcaster of the tournament, Sony, shared the clip on social media, leading to heartwarming reactions from the fans.

About Sanjana and Bumrah's relationship

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan met in 2013 while she interviewed him during the Indian Premier League. They began dating in 2019 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa in 2021. They welcomed their first child, a son, in November 2023.

All about The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav, Bobby, Manoj Pahwa, and Anya Singh in lead roles. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.