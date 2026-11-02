Scam 2010 teaser out: Siddharth Bodke plays businessman Subrata Roy as Hansal Mehta returns with new chapter of the franchise
The new season, based on journalist Tamal Bandyopadhyay’s book, Sahara: The Untold Story, is scheduled to premiere in January 2027.
The Scam franchise is ready to return with another story inspired by real-life financial controversies. Sony LIV has unveiled the first look of Scam 2010, the third instalment in its popular series, bringing filmmaker Hansal Mehta back to the world of financial scandals and larger-than-life personalities. The new season will feature Siddharth Bodke in the lead role and is scheduled to premiere in January 2027.
The announcement marks the next chapter of a franchise that began with Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which went on to become one of India's most celebrated streaming shows. Hansal, who directed the first season, is returning to direct Scam 2010, produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment.
First look out
Led by Siddharth Bodke, Scam 2010 is inspired by the life and controversies of Subrata Roy, the founder of the Sahara Group. The series is based on journalist Tamal Bandyopadhyay’s book, Sahara: The Untold Story.
The teaser also brings back familiar faces from the previous seasons of the franchise. It opens with Pratik Gandhi, who played Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, followed by Gagan Dev Riar, who portrayed Abdul Karim Telgi in Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The focus then shifts to Siddharth, dressed in a suit and standing in a hotel lobby. “People have trust and confidence in us,” he says before walking through the hotel's corridors and adding, “We are a source of support for the people.”
What Siddharth Bodke has to say
Speaking about stepping into the lead role, Siddharth said the experience has been both demanding and rewarding. The actor revealed that understanding the person behind the public image was one of the most interesting parts of preparing for the character.
He said, “Playing lead character in Scam 2010 has honestly been one of the most challenging and special experiences of my career. What interested me the most was understanding the man behind the image. We all know the larger-than-life personality, but I wanted to explore who he really was, what drove him, and why he made the choices he did. I’ve lived with this character for a long time, and the process has taught me so much, not just as an actor but also as a person. Working with Hansal sir has been an incredible learning experience and a lot of fun! The Scam series already has such a strong legacy, and being trusted to take that forward is a huge responsibility. I’m genuinely excited for people to finally see what we’ve created.”
When to expect Scam 2010
With Hansal Mehta returning behind the camera and Siddharth Bodke taking centre stage, Scam 2010 s set to premiere in January 2027, exclusively on Soniy LIV.
About Siddharth Bodke
The actor began his television career with Marathi shows, including Tu Ashi Javali Raha, in which he played Rajveer. He later made his presence felt among Hindi television audiences with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor played Jagtap Mane in the popular Star Plus show, a role that brought him considerable recognition.
Theatre remains an important part of his journey, with his performance in the Marathi and Hindi play Ananya standing out as one of his notable works. He played Jay Dixit in the production, which reportedly completed more than 300 shows in its Marathi run. His performance was also recognised at several award ceremonies in 2018.
In Hindi cinema, he was part of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 (2022), playing David Braganza. The film also featured Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran. He subsequently appeared in JNU: Jahangir National University (2024), which starred Urvashi Rautela, Ravi Kishan and Piyush Mishra.
His other credits include the Marathi romantic comedy Sridevi Prasanna (2024), Shahid Kapoor's Deva (2025), Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale (2025) and the Marathi thriller Devmanus (2025).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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