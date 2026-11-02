Scam 2010 teaser out: Siddharth Bodke plays businessman Subrata Roy as Hansal Mehta returns with new chapter of the franchise

The Scam franchise is ready to return with another story inspired by real-life financial controversies. Sony LIV has unveiled the first look of Scam 2010, the third instalment in its popular series, bringing filmmaker Hansal Mehta back to the world of financial scandals and larger-than-life personalities. The new season will feature Siddharth Bodke in the lead role and is scheduled to premiere in January 2027. Scam 2010 first look out: Hansal Mehta returns with new chapter of the franchise, Siddharth Bodke leads January 2027 series.

The announcement marks the next chapter of a franchise that began with Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which went on to become one of India's most celebrated streaming shows. Hansal, who directed the first season, is returning to direct Scam 2010, produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment.

First look out Led by Siddharth Bodke, Scam 2010 is inspired by the life and controversies of Subrata Roy, the founder of the Sahara Group. The series is based on journalist Tamal Bandyopadhyay’s book, Sahara: The Untold Story.

The teaser also brings back familiar faces from the previous seasons of the franchise. It opens with Pratik Gandhi, who played Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, followed by Gagan Dev Riar, who portrayed Abdul Karim Telgi in Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The focus then shifts to Siddharth, dressed in a suit and standing in a hotel lobby. “People have trust and confidence in us,” he says before walking through the hotel's corridors and adding, “We are a source of support for the people.”