Shabana Azmi's international show Halo cancelled after 2 seasons

Shabana Azmi's international military science-fiction series Halo has been cancelled after its first two seasons. The third instalment will not be a part of Paramount + family despite two successful seasons. A Variety report stated that co-producers Xbox, Amblin TV, and 343 Industries will try to shop the series to other outlets. (Also read: Shabana Azmi says Honey Irani was 'bitter, felt rejected’ after her affair with Javed Akhtar) Shabana Azmi's international show Halo has been cancelled after 2 successful seasons.

Halo's third season gets shelved

The report quoted Paramount + statement which read as, “We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work. We wish everyone the best going forward.”

343 Industries also shared a message of gratitude for the fans, stating, “We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the ‘Halo’ series to be a global success and we remain committed to broadening the 'Halo’ universe in different ways in the future. We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world.”

Shabana Azmi praises Halo for colour-blind casting

In an interview with Variety, Shabana had hailed the show for its casting and said, “Asian actors have been saying that they really were struggling for color blind casting, because they were saying why should the Caucasian be recognized as the mainstream?,” asked Azmi. “And why if Laurence Olivier can play Othello, then why can an Asian actor not do it? And now when I do ‘Halo,’ I realize that they have really got color blind casting, because in spite of the fact that I play, Margaret Parangosky, I have not been asked to change my accent, the color of my eyes is exactly the same, they did not color my hair.”

About Halo

Pablo Schreiber portrayed the iconic character Master Chief John-117, a genetically enhanced super soldier and a part of an elite group known as the Spartans, in Halo. The series also featured Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky. The cast included names like Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani.

In 2005, the concept for Halo initially started as a film with Neill Blomkamp. However, after several years of development, it was released as a show on Paramount+ in 2022. Set in the 26th Century, Halo revolves around the conflict between humanity and an alien group called the Covenant.

The series is also backed by Steven SPielberg since he owns Amblin TV.