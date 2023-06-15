Step inside Shweta Tripathi's Delhi home with the bedroom and bathroom of her dreams, cute wicker furniture, cosy vibe

Actor Shweta Tripathi gave a tour of her Delhi home in a recent video. The house not only is cosy and welcoming but also has a sense of playfulness via red and golden walls in one of her ‘favourite’ nooks. A subdued palette of cream walls, pale brown furniture, beige and grey rugs, and lots of art makes her home a soothing space as well as one that is great for entertaining. Also read: Step inside Anil Kapoor's 4-floor Mumbai home with the most stunning terrace garden you've ever seen Shweta Tripathi gave a tour of her house in a recent video.

Shweta said about her home in a video shared by Beautiful Homes, "Everything and everywhere that I see, it sparks joy and that is exactly what I wanted." The actor said she wanted her house to have 'intricate' work. She also said her ‘dream bedroom and bathroom totally reflects her personality’. "Whenever my family misses me, they can just come here and feel me all around," Shweta said.

Shweta's bedroom is all things beige and brown

The house has wicker furniture galore – from the bed to the side tables and cupboard. The bedroom had a cream and brown palette with a queen size bed with a wicker headboard and matching wooden and wicker bedside tables. The matching cupboard has great closet lighting giving it a luxurious boutique vibe.

Like the rest of the house, Shweta's 'dream bathroom' is clutter-free and has a sense of serenity with its modern and sleek fittings and minimal design.

Shweta Tripathi's home has a wooden and beige colour palette.

Her ‘favourite spot’

Most of the walls are left bare or feature a one or two special artwork. There are not too many bright colours in her home, or busy patterns, but there is one corner that has a rich red and golden wall.

One of Shweta's favourite spots to relax, the corner is perfect for whiling away time and has a stylish window seating with lots of cushions. The expansive window lets in lots of natural light, making the room glow in the mornings and afternoon.

Shweta Tripathi's projects

She is best known for playing Golu Gupta in Mirzapur. Shweta, who hails from Delhi, has worked in films as well as web series. Her films include Masaan (2015). She was also seen in an episode of Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven (2019).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON