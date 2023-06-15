Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Step inside Shweta Tripathi's Delhi home with the bedroom and bathroom of her dreams, cute wicker furniture, cosy vibe

Step inside Shweta Tripathi's Delhi home with the bedroom and bathroom of her dreams, cute wicker furniture, cosy vibe

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 15, 2023 03:37 PM IST

Shweta Tripathi, aka Mirzapur's Golu Gupta, opened the doors of her dream home in a house tour video. The actor shared glimpses of her 'favourite spots'.

Actor Shweta Tripathi gave a tour of her Delhi home in a recent video. The house not only is cosy and welcoming but also has a sense of playfulness via red and golden walls in one of her ‘favourite’ nooks. A subdued palette of cream walls, pale brown furniture, beige and grey rugs, and lots of art makes her home a soothing space as well as one that is great for entertaining. Also read: Step inside Anil Kapoor's 4-floor Mumbai home with the most stunning terrace garden you've ever seen

Shweta Tripathi gave a tour of her house in a recent video.
Shweta Tripathi gave a tour of her house in a recent video.

Shweta said about her home in a video shared by Beautiful Homes, "Everything and everywhere that I see, it sparks joy and that is exactly what I wanted." The actor said she wanted her house to have 'intricate' work. She also said her ‘dream bedroom and bathroom totally reflects her personality’. "Whenever my family misses me, they can just come here and feel me all around," Shweta said.

Shweta's bedroom is all things beige and brown

The house has wicker furniture galore – from the bed to the side tables and cupboard. The bedroom had a cream and brown palette with a queen size bed with a wicker headboard and matching wooden and wicker bedside tables. The matching cupboard has great closet lighting giving it a luxurious boutique vibe.

Like the rest of the house, Shweta's 'dream bathroom' is clutter-free and has a sense of serenity with its modern and sleek fittings and minimal design.

Shweta Tripathi's home has a wooden and beige colour palette.
Shweta Tripathi's home has a wooden and beige colour palette.

Her ‘favourite spot’

Most of the walls are left bare or feature a one or two special artwork. There are not too many bright colours in her home, or busy patterns, but there is one corner that has a rich red and golden wall.

One of Shweta's favourite spots to relax, the corner is perfect for whiling away time and has a stylish window seating with lots of cushions. The expansive window lets in lots of natural light, making the room glow in the mornings and afternoon.

Shweta Tripathi's projects

She is best known for playing Golu Gupta in Mirzapur. Shweta, who hails from Delhi, has worked in films as well as web series. Her films include Masaan (2015). She was also seen in an episode of Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven (2019).

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shweta tripathi
shweta tripathi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out